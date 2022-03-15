After the cancellation of the 2020 event and an extended residence in and around Indianapolis last year, the men's NCAA Tournament returns to normal operating procedure this week.
The 68-team field will be whittled down to a Final Four to be played April 2 and April 4 in New Orleans. Here's four storylines to watch along the way:
Coach K’s Farewell
At 75, Mike Krzyzewski will go for his sixth national title in his final season as Duke coach. Coach K’s last national title came in 2015, when the Justise Winslow-led Blue Devils beat Wisconsin. The Blue Devils, a No. 2 seed in the West, won the ACC regular season title behind talented freshman forward Paolo Banchero and junior swingman Wendell Moore Jr. Duke opens NCAA Tournament play against 15-seed Cal State-Fullerton and faces a tough region that includes No. 1 seed Gonzaga, No. 3 Texas Tech and No. 4 Arkansas.
Big Ten’s Depth
Nine Big Ten teams will play in the NCAA Tournament, the most of any conference. Last year, the Big Ten also sent nine teams to the NCAA Tournament, but none reached the Final Four and only one, Michigan, made it to the Elite Eight. The league is hoping for a better showing this season. Of the nine teams, four are capable of making deep runs. Wisconsin, a 3-seed in the Midwest, is led by National Player of the Year candidate Johnny Davis, a smooth-shooting, 6-foot-7 swingman. Iowa, a 5-seed in the Midwest, won the Big Ten tournament and could ride the hot shooting of All-American forward Keegan Murray deep into March as well. Purdue -- a 3-seed in the East -- and Illinois -- a 4-seed in the South -- also are dangerous. No Big Ten team has won a national title since Mateen Cleaves-led Michigan State in 2000.
Can Baylor repeat?
Baylor shared the Big 12 regular season title with Kansas despite losing standouts Davion Mitchell and Jared Butler from last year’s national championship team. Guards Adam Flagler (13.4 points per game) and James Akinjo (13.4 points per game) have led a balanced offense. The Bears bowed out early in the Big 12 tournament but still earned a No. 1 seed in the East Region, which includes 2-seed Kentucky, 3-seed Purdue and 4-seed UCLA. The last team to repeat as national champion was Florida in 2006 and 2007.
Can Few break through?
Mark Few led Gonzaga to the NCAA Tournament final in 2017 and 2021. But Few is still seeking his first national title in 23 years as the Bulldogs' coach. This year, like in 2021, Gonzaga enters the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed and the top-seed in a West Region that includes 2-seed Duke, 3-seed Texas Tech and 4-seed Arkansas. Gonzaga has been led this season by returning starting forward Drew Timme (17.5 points per game) freshman standout forward Chet Holmgren (14.2 points per game) and playmaking point guard Andrew Nembhard (11.7 points per game, 5.7 assists per game).
