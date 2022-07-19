Wisconsin has enjoyed consistent success under head coach Paul Chryst, winning eight or more games in six of seven seasons.
But the Badgers haven’t been to the Big Ten title game since the Jonathan Taylor-fueled offense led Wisconsin to Indianapolis in 2019, where it lost to Ohio State.
With five starters back on offense and three starters back on defense, Wisconsin is facing another season of transition. Three starters return on the offensive line, which remains the hallmark to Wisconsin’s success. Jim Leonhard, one of the top defensive coordinators in the country, will look to reshape a unit that led the Big Ten in scoring defense (16.4 points per game) last season.
“You are spending all your time -- how do we, as a team, how can I help in any way that I can, with players, with coaches, on the field, off the field?” Chryst said following a spring practice last April. “I feel really fortunate to be doing this with a group that we have.”
Here’s a closer look at Wisconsin heading into the 2022 season:
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS
Graham Mertz, Jr., QB: Entering Year 3 as a starter, Mertz has thrown for 3,132 yards and six TDs in his career, but he turned the ball over 15 times last season -- with 11 interceptions and four fumbles.
Braelon Allen, So., RB: Allen rushed for 1,268 yards and 12 TDs as a freshman, including seven straight games rushing for 100 yards or more.
Keeanu Benton, Sr., DT: At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, Benton, who had five tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks last season, will anchor the interior of Wisconsin’s defense in its 3-4 alignment.
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH
Justin Clark, CB, Sr.: The Toledo transfer had four tackles, four interceptions and 16 pass breakups in 47 games with the Rockets.
Keontez Lewis, WR, So.: The UCLA transfer looks to add talent to a thin receiving corps.
Cedrick Dort Jr., CB, Sr.: The Kentucky grad transfer, who posted seven career pass breakups and one forced fumble, will provide depth in the secondary.
OUTLOOK
The success of Wisconsin this season could hinge on Mertz, who needs to improve his decision making and improve a pass offense that ranked 13th in the Big Ten last season (160.2 yards per game). If Mertz doesn’t improve, he could be benched in favor of fifth-year senior backup quarterback Chase Wolf, who is coming off a strong spring.
If Allen can duplicate his stellar freshman season running the football, Wisconsin should be in the mix for a Big Ten West title again this season.