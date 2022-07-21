At 67, Kirk Ferentz remains the dean of Big Ten football coaches, having spent 23 years at Iowa.
The Hawkeyes have won 10 or more games in two of the last three seasons under Ferentz but haven’t won a Big Ten title since 2004. Last season, Iowa went 10-4 and won the Big Ten West but was routed by Michigan 42-3 in the Big Ten championship game, then lost 20-17 to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl.
The big offseason question remains at quarterback where Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla will compete for the starting job. Petras started 11 games last season, passing for 1,880 yards with 10 TDs and nine interceptions while completing 57.1% of his passes. Padilla, meanwhile, went 55-for-112 in three starts with 636 yards passing, two TDs and two interceptions. Ferentz said following Iowa’s spring game Petras will enter the fall taking first-team reps, but he will keep an open mind throughout fall camp.
“With our whole football team, we’ll keep competing,” Ferentz said.
For Iowa to take the next step and win a third Big Ten title under Ferentz, it will need to improve a pass offense that ranked eighth in the Big Ten at 180.1 yards per game. Also, the Hawkeyes must find a replacement in the run game for talented tailback Tyler Goodson, who declared for the NFL Draft after rushing for 1,151 yards with six TDs last season.
“We certainly have a lot of work to do,” Ferentz said. “But we have a chance to have a good team if we do the work the way we’re supposed to, don’t hit too many bends in the road that are unexpected.”
Here’s a closer look at Iowa heading into the 2022 season:
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS
Sam LaPorta, Sr., TE: The talented, pass-catcher had 53 grabs for 670 yards and three TDs last season.
Riley Moss, Sr., CB: The preseason All-American had four interceptions last season, including two returned for TDs.
Jack Campbell, Sr., LB: Campbell ranked second in the Big Ten with 143 tackles and was a playmaker on defense with two interceptions, one forced fumble and two TDs.
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH
Xavier Nwankpa, Fr., S: The four-star recruit will provide depth in Iowa's secondary.
Steven Stilianos, Jr., TE: The Lafayette transfer had 21 catches for 130 yards in four games last season to earn All-Patriot league honors.
Drew Stevens, Fr., PK: The preferred walk-on will compete this fall for the starting kicking job.
OUTLOOK
Defense and special teams have been the hallmarks under Ferentz, and with talented return man Charlie Jones back, expect Iowa to make big plays in those phases again in 2022. If the offense can take a step forward and find consistent quarterback play, Iowa could wind up with its second straight Big Ten West title this season.