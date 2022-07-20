Michigan State had a breakthrough second season under head coach Mel Tucker.
The Spartans went 11-2, upset rival and eventual Big Ten champion Michigan and culminated the year with a 31-21 win over Pittsburgh in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Talented transfer Kenneth Walker III emerged as the Big Ten’s best running back, rushing for 1,636 yards on 6.2 yards per carry with 10 TDs before declaring for the NFL Draft.
Replacing the production of Walker is one of the big questions for Michigan State heading into the 2022 season. So is fixing a pass defense that ranked last in the Big Ten, allowing 324.8 yards per game.
MSU returns five starters on offense and eight starters on defense. The Spartans again mined the transfer portal to fill holes, adding eight transfers in their 2022 class.
“We’re not starting over, but we’re not skipping any steps either,” Tucker said before the start of spring practices. “Everything has a progression. Everything has a process.”
Here’s a closer look at Michigan State heading into the 2022 season:
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS
Payton Thorne, Jr., QB: Thorne is 11-3 as a starter and has passed for 3,815 yards and 30 TDs in his Michigan State career.
Jayden Reed, Sr. WR: The speedy receiver and return man has scored 16 TDs in two seasons at MSU, 13 receiving and three on returns.
Jacob Slade, Sr., DT: An inside rusher who, at 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds, consistently gets to the QB with 33 career quarterback pressures and 3.5 sacks.
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH
Ameer Speed, Sr., CB: The rangy, 6-3 Georgia transfer is a solid cover corner who should help MSU’s secondary.
Khris Bogle, Sr. DE: The Florida transfer with eight career sacks will provide pass rush.
Jarek Broussard, Jr., RB: The Colorado transfer and 2020 Pac-12 offensive player of the year has big shoes to fill replacing Walker as MSU’s lead running back.
OUTLOOK
Thorne provides experience and leadership at quarterback, but questions remain whether the offense can achieve balance without Walker. A more consistent pass rush could help until MSU stabilizes the secondary. Michigan State could take a step back in a tough Big Ten East if it doesn’t resolve its pass defense issues.