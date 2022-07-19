Penn State is one of the bluebloods in college football, but the Nittany Lions have gone through a rocky stretch over the past two seasons.
A surprisingly feeble run game played a role in Penn State losing six of its last eight games and finishing the year 7-6 following a 24-10 loss to Arkansas in the Outback Bowl. Overall, Penn State has gone a pedestrian 11-11 over its last two seasons.
Despite the recent struggles, Penn State coach James Franklin was rewarded with a seven-year, $70 million contract extension last November, based on an overall body of work that includes a 67-34 record in nine seasons in Happy Valley and a 2016 Big Ten championship.
The addition of former Miami coach Manny Diaz as defensive coordinator was the biggest offseason move, and there is hope the offense will click and become more balanced in its second season under offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich. Penn State returns six starters on offense and six starters on defense.
Toughness on both lines of scrimmage has been an emphasis during the offseason to help fix a run game that ranked 13th in the Big Ten at 108 yards per game.
“We answered some questions this spring, but we’ve obviously still got some questions going into fall camp,” Franklin said following Penn State’s spring football game. “There’s a lot of work that needs to be done before now and fall camp.”
Here’s a closer look at Penn State heading into the 2022 season:
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS
Sean Clifford, Sr., QB: Clifford has accounted for 71 TDs -- 61 passing, 10 rushing -- and amassed more than 8,000 yards of total offense in 37 career games.
P.J. Mustipher, Sr., DT: At 6-foot-4 and 321 pounds, Mustipher anchors the defensive line and pressures the quarterback, having posted three career sacks.
Ji’Ayir Brown, Sr., S: The ball-hawking defender tied for the Football Bowl Subdivision lead in interceptions with six last season.
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH
Nick Singleton, Fr., RB: A five-star recruit from Reading, Pennsylvania, Singleton could be in the mix for carries this season.
Mitchell Tinsley, Sr., WR: The Western Kentucky transfer had 87 receptions for 1,402 yards and 14 TDs for the Hilltoppers last season.
Hunter Nourzad, Jr., RG: The Cornell transfer will provide depth on the offensive line.
OUTLOOK
The return of Clifford gives Penn State a proven winner at quarterback, but he will need support from the run game for the Nittany Lions to make progress in 2022.
An attacking style of defense Diaz will employ could be interesting to watch, given Penn State’s size, speed and athleticism on that side of the football.
Penn State has endured upset losses to Indiana, Maryland and Illinois in recent seasons and needs to strive for a level of consistency that matches its talent on both sides of the football.