PORTLAND, Ore. -- UCLA men’s basketball coach Mick Cronin isn’t the athletic director at Ball State.
But Cronin gave a strong, public reference for someone on his staff with Indiana ties to take over as the next men’s basketball coach for the Cardinals.
Cronin is pushing for one of his top assistants, Michael Lewis, a former IU starting point guard who has spent 17 years as an assistant, including stints at Butler, Nebraska and with the Bruins.
“The Ball State job is open,” Cronin said. “You couldn't possibly draw up a better candidate to be the next head coach at Ball State than Michael Lewis in my opinion.
“He is talented. He's got everything it takes, from the basketball experience to the coaching. He fits that job, his personality. He just needs a chance. I think that's -- hopefully, he will get that chance.”
Ultimately, that decision will be made by Ball State athletic director Beth Goetz, who fired James Whitford after he went 131-148 in nine seasons with the Cardinals.
Lewis, a Jasper native, played at IU from 1997-2000. A former Hoosiers captain, Lewis finished his career as the school’s all-time leader in assists with 545 (which has since been surpassed by Yogi Ferrell who had 633 career assists). He’s considered a bright offensive mind who helped fuel UCLA’s Final Four run under Cronin last year with his play design skills.
“He’s done a great job here for us,” Cronin said.
UCLA, a No. 4 seed, will face fifth-seeded Saint Mary’s in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
