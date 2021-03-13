INDIANAPOLIS -- Down six points at halftime, No. 5 Iowa dialed up its defensive intensity in the second half.
As a result, the third-seeded Hawkeyes advanced to Saturday’s Big Ten Tournament semifinals, rallying back to beat six-seeded Wisconsin 62-57 Friday night in a quarterfinal at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Hawkeyes made a handful of big defensive plays in the final two minutes, including a steal by guard C.J. Fredrick, a block by guard Joe Wieskamp and forcing a five-second violation on an inbounds play. All played a role in Iowa outscoring Wisconsin 10-5 in the final 3:26 to pull out the win.
“You’ve got to give credit to our defense,” Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon said. “We really locked down this past month or so. We’ve really battled our butts off every single day in practice to be considered one of the best defensive teams in the country. Our defense has shown the past month that we can be like that.”
Iowa (21-7) will face second-seeded Illinois (21-6) in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. (CBS). In the lone meeting between the two schools, Illinois beat Iowa 80-75 on Jan. 29.
“It’s going to be another Big Ten battle,” Bohannon said. “We feel like that this game might decide a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament. People say Illinois might be a lock, but we’re going in thinking that we want that 1 seed and our resume is good enough to be able to get that last one.”
Senior center Luka Garza led Iowa with 24 points and nine rebounds, with Bohannon adding 11 points and Wieskamp scoring 10 points. In a walking boot after injuring his ankle during Iowa’s 77-73 regular season finale Sunday against Wisconsin, Wieskamp started and logged 35 minutes.
“I got a lot treatment during the week,” Wieskamp said. “I was living in the training room, icing it non-stop. I mean this is what every college athlete dreams of, playing in March, playing in Big Ten tournament play and the NCAA Tournament. It was going to take a lot to hold me out of this.”
The Hawkeyes limited Wisconsin to 30.8% shooting in the second half and 38.6% shooting in the game. Iowa blocked 10 shots, with Garza recording four.
“I don’t think I was moving great defensively in the first half,” Garza said. “I let a couple of guys get shots off me. I really tried to pick it up in the second half, really guard.”
Senior guard D’Mitrick Trice led Wisconsin (17-12) with 19 points. Trice made a 3-pointer to cut Iowa’s lead to 60-57 with 12.2 seconds remaining. But Bohannon made a pair of free throws with 9.9 seconds left to get it back to a two-possession game.
“We took care of business,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “That’s a really good team we beat … our defense down the stretch was really locked in.”
