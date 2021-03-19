In the building Texas Tech coach Chris Beard’s mentor made famous, the Red Raiders put forth a defense-first, gritty effort that would have made the The General proud. Mac McClung led four scorers in double figures with 16 points, and 6-seed Texas Tech overcame a sluggish start with a second-half surge to beat 11-seed Utah State 65-53 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Texas Tech (18-10) had eight steals, helped force 22 Utah State turnovers and held the Aggies to 44% shooting from the field. Beard coached under Hall of Fame former Indiana coach Bob Knight and his son Pat Knight for 10 years at Texas Tech from 2001-11 before returning to take over as head coach of the Red Raiders in 2016. With the win, Beard improved to 9-3 in NCAA Tournament games. “It’s a happy locker room because we knew we had a tough draw,” Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said. Down 31-25, Texas Tech went on a 24-4 second-half run, going up 49-35 on a Seth McClung jumper with 10 minutes remaining. Utah State went on a 6-0 run to cut the Texas Tech lead to 49-41, but Texas Tech was able to finish the Aggies off with some big plays down the stretch. A steal by Texas Tech guard Terrence Shannon led to a fast-break layup by Kevin McCullar to put the Red Raiders up 51-41, then, after a jumper by Texas Tech guard Kyler Edwards, Micah Peavy got a breakaway dunk off a Clarence Nadolny steal, putting Texas Tech back up comfortably at 55-41. “We had to make some adjustments at half, and really we just focused on playing defense and being the more aggressive defense and letting the offense come,” McCullar said. Edwards scored all 12 of his points in the second half, while McCullar had 10 points and seven rebounds. Defensively, Texas Tech was able to contain 7-foot Utah State center Neemias Queta, who had 11 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. “The best thing we did was hold him to eight shots,” Beard said. “Our game plan wasn’t to make him go 4-for-15. Our game plan was to limit his shot attempts.” Junior forward Justin Bean had 10 points in the first half, helping Utah State take a 26-23 lead into halftime. But after shooting just 28.1% from the field in the first half, Texas Tech was able to find its touch in the second half, shooting 56.7% from the floor in the final 20 minutes. Texas Tech also turned defense to offense, scoring 28 points off Utah State’s 22 turnovers. “The first half we had guys playing hard, but not playing well,” Beard said. “In the second half, I would argue before watching the film that I would think everyone played well.” Bean led Utah State (20-9) with 13 points, and guard Marco Anthony had 11 points. Texas Tech moves on to face 3-seed Arkansas on Sunday. The Razorbacks rallied back from down 14 points in the first half to beat Colgate 85-68 earlier Friday afternoon. Beard said he’s friends with Arkansas coach Eric Musselman. “We exchange calls, texts every once in awhile,” Beard said. “A lot of respect for what he did in Nevada. We played those guys in a really tough game in Lubbock. We were fortunate to win.”
