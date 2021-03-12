INDIANAPOLIS – Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu gestured to the orange-clad Illini fans at Lucas Oil Stadium, urging them to pump up the volume after baskets or big plays.
Dosunmu did his part, with 23 points, six assists and five rebounds as No. 3 Illinois rolled to a 90-68 rout of Rutgers in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals Friday night.
The 6-foot-5 Dosunmu, who has emerged as one of the best college basketball players in the country, felt the sense of urgency early. So did his teammates. Illinois jumped to a 47-28 halftime lead, with Dosunmu scoring 14 first-half points.
“Every game, I come out looking to score,” Dosunmu said. “But maybe if it’s not my time to score, I look to my teammates. Today, I felt a little bit of a sense of urgency with this being a first game and also when it’s a win-or-go-home game, it’s always a different atmosphere mentally.”
With the win, second-seed Illinois advanced to the Big Ten semifinals for the first time since 2010, where the Illini will face the winner of the game between No. 6-seed Wisconsin and No. 3-seed Iowa on Saturday (3:30 p.m., CBS).
“It means we’re heading in the right direction,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “I think it’s fantastic. Like I keep saying, it’s where Illinois should be. It’s a step. It’s not the ultimate step, but again we’re a program that should be towards the top of this league year in and year out.”
Illinois also was the more physical team throughout the game, outrebounding Rutgers 44-19 and outscoring the Scarlet Knights 14-6 in second-chance points. Underwood said it was a major emphasis, since Rutgers outrebounded Illinois 35-34 in the regular season meeting between the teams, which the Scarlet Knights won 91-88 on Dec. 20.
“It was such a focus,” Underwood said. “Myles Johnson had six offensive rebounds in the first game, (Paul) Mulcahy had five. They had 15 total offensive rebounds, and our guys were dialed in.”
The crowd, Underwood said, also played a factor, as Illinois played in front of more than family and friends for the first time this season.
“I can’t say enough how nice it was to see the orange in the stands,” Underwood said. “Wow, did we miss them. That was pretty impressive from our fanbase as always. I shouldn’t be surprised.”
Kofi Cockburn posted his 17th double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds, and freshman Adam Miller had 12 points and five rebounds for the Illini (21-6). Illinois won its fifth straight and now appears a lock for one of the four NCAA Tournament No. 1 seeds, regardless of what it does the rest of the tournament.
Rutgers (15-11) expects to be NCAA Tournament bound as well, its first trip to the Big Dance since 1991. Ron Harper Jr. led the seventh-seed Scarlet Knights with 21 points, with fellow guard Jacob Young adding 13 points.
A driving layup by Young cut the Illinois lead to 59-46 midway through the second half, but the Scarlet Knights couldn’t get any closer, as Illinois extended its lead to as many as 28 points. Illinois summoned its walk-ons in the closing minutes, with Underwood’s son, Tyler Underwood, sinking a 3-pointer and grabbing a rebound.
“Of course,” Underwood said, when asked if it was a proud moment to see his son score. “We see that every day in practice. He just ticks the heck out of all our starters when he makes those shots.”
Rutgers shot 46.3% from the field but went just 2-of-11 from 3-point range and was plagued by foul trouble. Johnson and Mulcahy both fouled out, and Rutgers guard Caleb McConnell was ejected in the second half and whistled for a Flagrant 2 foul after delivering a blow to the groin of Illinois freshman guard Andre Curbelo.
