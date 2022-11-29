What began as a made-for-cable event will end thanks to the vagaries of TV media rights.
On Monday, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced the 2022-23 edition of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge will be the last between the two storied basketball conferences.
The ACC simultaneously announced it is entering a new challenge series with the Southeastern Conference that will begin next season.
The 2022 challenge started Monday and concludes Wednesday.
"It was something that I think we appreciated, and we have great respect for that conference, and the series was competitive," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said Monday. "I think it provided what we were looking for at the time. You had marquee matchups early in the season."
Why did the series end? Conflicting television rights deals no longer make it doable.
The series began in the first place when ESPN, seeking a replacement for the ACC-Big East Challenge of the early 1990s, eventually paired the ACC and Big Ten in 1999.
The four-decade long relationship between the Big Ten and ESPN will come to an end after the 2022-23 season. The Big Ten signed a new television rights deal with Fox, CBS and NBC in August that will bring between $7-8 billion dollars into the Big Ten coffers starting with the 2023-24 season.
With the Big Ten no longer in the ESPN orbit, the series was doomed. ESPN, which has the rights to the SEC, paired them with the ACC instead.
With Fox being the dominant Big Ten media rights partner (Fox owns the Big Ten Network) that aligns the Big Ten with the Big East (the Gavitt Games between the leagues are scheduled to take place through the 2023-24 season) and the Big 12.
There have been rumors of a Big Ten-Big 12 challenge series, but nothing has been announced.
If it did happen, the Big 12 adds Houston (currently the No. 1 team in the nation), BYU, Cincinnati and Central Florida in 2023-24 to match the Big Ten's current 14-team membership.
However, the Big 12 loses Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC in 2025-26 and the Big Ten gains UCLA and USC in 2024-25, taking the membership alignment out of whack again. There have been rumors of additions for both leagues depending on how college realignment plays out.
There were other headwinds for the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, and any challenge for that matter. The 20-game conference schedule put a pair of conference games into a scheduling slot where the ACC-Big Ten Challenge once fit in.
Big Ten coaches differed on their thoughts on how much the challenge helped their scheduling.
"It gives you more control, but it probably doesn't give us a better game across the board," Purdue coach Matt Painter said Monday. "Individually, there's teams in our league who can get a game that's just as good. Can we go and get 14-16 games in this one pocket (conference) that's just as good? I would say no."
"My thing is I'm always looking for competition. We got enough of it this season to see where our team is. I don't have anything against (the Challenge). It's what it is. I don't have any control over it obviously," Indiana coach Mike Woodson said Tuesday.
The ACC is guaranteed to win the all-time challenge, with a 146-121 record entering Tuesday's games.
From the ACC point of view, at least one coach will miss the annual showdown.
"It's been a lot of fun ... having these big-time matchups early in the season. The cool thing is they're not neutral sites. You get to play at other people's home courts. It's just a great experience," North Carolina coach Hubert Davis said Tuesday.
"The experience I had as an assistant coach and now as a head coach is something I'll remember the rest of my life. I really am sad that it's ending."
Big Ten coaches aren't worried the end of the Challenge will put holes in their schedules. Woodson was direct about what might fill Indiana's schedule.
"Well, we are hoping that we get Kentucky, which I think is going to possibly happen here in the future. Doesn't get much bigger than that, either," Woodson said.
"We'll find some good teams to play. Won't be a problem. Who knows how many league games we're going to end up playing down the road? Everything is changing," McCaffery noted.
Indiana, 8-13 all-time in the Challenge, ends the series just as it started it, with a game against North Carolina. The Hoosiers didn't participate in the first two ACC-Big Ten Challenges. Indiana lost 79-66 at North Carolina in its maiden voyage in the series in 2001. Wednesday's game in Bloomington will be the fifth between the two programs in the Challenge series.
Purdue, 12-9 all-time in the Challenge, faces a familiar opponent Wednesday as it travels to Florida State, the fourth matchup in the Challenge between the Boilermakers and Seminoles, with three since 2018.
Painter joked he might have to schedule a home-and-home with Florida State to replace the Challenge contests between the schools.