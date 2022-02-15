Heading into the final three weeks of the Big Ten regular season, five teams are locks for the NCAA Tournament.
Purdue (No. 5), Illinois (No. 12), Wisconsin (No. 15), Ohio State (No. 18) and Michigan State (No. 19) are all ranked in the AP Top 25 and in the top 24 of the NCAA NET rankings.
Four more teams remain in contention for at-large berths based on their NET rankings – Iowa (19), Michigan (36), Indiana (41) and Rutgers (81). More than likely, the four teams will be fighting for two spots. It’s hard to see the Big Ten getting more than seven bids at this point, even with the Atlantic Coast Conference down. The Southeastern Conference, with eight teams in the NET top 50, could end up with seven bids as well, while the Big East has six teams in the NET top 34.
Here’s a look at the four Big Ten bubble teams and what they will likely need to do to reach the NCAA Tournament:
IOWA (19)
Record: 17-7
Quad 1 Record: 0-5
Quad 2 Record: 5-2
Remaining games: Michigan (Thursday), at Ohio State (Saturday), Michigan State (Feb. 22), at Nebraska (Feb. 25), Northwestern (Feb. 28), at Michigan (March 3), at Illinois (March 6).
Analysis: Opportunities for statement wins are on the horizon, with five of the last seven games for the Hawkeyes against Quad 1 opponents. The schedule is tightly-packed, with seven games over the final three weeks, including a makeup game Saturday against the Buckeyes.
MICHIGAN (36)
Record: 13-10
Quad 1 Record: 2-6
Quad 2 Record: 3-3
Remaining games: at Iowa (Thursday), at Wisconsin (Sunday), Rutgers (Feb. 23), Illinois (Feb. 27), Michigan State (March 1), Iowa (March 3), at Ohio State (March 6).
Analysis: Six of the seven games left on Michigan’s schedule are against Quad 1 opponents. After two games on the road, Michigan will play four straight at home. The Wolverines have the talent to get on a roll, but consistency has been an issue all season due to COVID-19 pauses and two freshmen in the starting lineup.
INDIANA (41)
Record: 16-8
Quad 1 Record: 2-5
Quad 2 Record: 2-3
Remaining Games: at Ohio State (Monday), Maryland (Feb. 24), at Minnesota (Feb. 27), Rutgers (March 2), at Purdue (March 5). (Note: The Hoosiers played Wisconsin late Tuesday night)
Analysis: The Hoosiers are struggling at the wrong time, having lost three straight heading into a Tuesday night matchup with Wisconsin. Three Quad 1 opponents remain on the schedule -- Wisconsin, Ohio State and Purdue. IU needs to go 4-2 down the stretch to feel comfortable on Selection Sunday.
RUTGERS (81)
Record: 15-9
Quad 1 Record: 5-3
Quad 2 Record: 2-3
Remaining Games: Illinois (Wednesday), at Purdue (Sunday), at Michigan (Feb. 23), Wisconsin (Feb. 26), at Indiana (March 2), Penn State (March 6).
Analysis: It’s puzzling to see Rutgers this low in the NET, given its 9-5 conference record and five wins against Quad 1 opponents. But the Scarlet Knights also have three losses against Quad 3 and Quad 4 teams, which weights down their resume. Matchups at Michigan and at Indiana will be huge bubble games Rutgers will need to win to keep its tournament hopes alive.
WOMEN’S RACE TIGHTENING UP
The Big Ten women’s basketball title race remains tight with two weeks left in the schedule.
Indiana, vying for its first conference title in school history, remains atop the league with a 10-2 record despite losing at Nebraska on Monday. Michigan, Ohio State and Maryland are percentage points back at 11-3, with Iowa -- led by the nation’s leading scorer, Caitlin Clark (27.2 points per game) -- a game out at 10-4.
IU has two head-to-head matchups with Iowa upcoming Saturday and Monday, before closing the regular season Feb. 25 at Maryland in a game that could determine the league crown. The Hoosiers could be bolstered by the return of leading scorer and starting center Mackenzie Holmes, who has been out more than a month after undergoing a knee procedure. Holmes began individual workouts last week.
