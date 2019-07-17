It’s media day ... again. The annual summer rite of canned coach quotes, breakfast buffets and figuring out how to squeeze as many notepads, recorders and television cameras as possible into cramped hotel ballrooms.
The SEC and Big 12 kicked off their football media days earlier this week and now the Big Ten will follow suit, holding its preseason event at the Hilton in downtown Chicago on Thursday and Friday. All 14 teams will attend and discuss how they will prepare for journeys they hope will end with holding up the conference championship in Indianapolis on Dec. 7.
For Indiana and Purdue, it’s a chance to showcase both programs and provide updates before fall camp starts in August. The Boilermakers have made back-to-back bowl games and locked up third-year coach Jeff Brohm to a seven-year, $36.8 million contract extension during the offseason. The Hoosiers have finished 5-7 in coach Tom Allen’s first two seasons, but with a top-40 national recruiting class coming in, there’s optimism IU can take the next step forward and reach a bowl game.
Indiana players and coaches will speak Thursday with Allen joined by senior offensive lineman Coy Cronk, senior linebacker Raekwon Jones and senior wide receiver Nick Westbrook.
Purdue players and coaches will speak Friday with Brohm joined by senior linebacker Markus Bailey, sophomore wide receiver Rondale Moore and senior defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal.
Here’s some potential storylines to watch during the next two days from the Windy City:
PLAYOFF EXPANSION
The Big Ten was left out of the College Football Playoff last season because conference champion Ohio State’s resume was not considered strong enough compared to Alabama, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and eventual national champion Clemson. That omission has led some within the Big Ten to pipe up for playoff expansion from four to possibly six or eight teams. “I’m open to the consideration and to looking at it and to thinking about it,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel told MLive.com last May. “Anytime our Big Ten champion is left out of the playoff … that’s something that needs to be discussed. Because I obviously believe that you go through and you win the Big Ten championship in this league, you’ve accomplished something that deserves to put you in position to play for the national championship.” How much support the Big Ten can get from the rest of the country remains to be seen, and the counter argument of expanding the playoff field is watering down the best regular season in sports. But there also appears be a fan appetite to include more teams in the mix.
CHANGING OF THE GUARD
This will be the final Big Ten football media day for outgoing commissioner Jim Delany. The 71-year-old Delany has overseen significant changes in his 30 years leading the conference, including expanding the league from 10 to 14 teams, the creation of the Big Ten Network and the development and implementation of college football’s first instant replay system. It will be interesting to see how Delany addresses the state of the conference in his swansong and the endorsement he gives for new commissioner Kevin Warren, who was named to replace Delany last month. Under the succession plan, Warren will take over commissioner duties on Sept. 16 and Delany will stay on in advisory role until Jan. 1, 2020.
A NEW DAY
Ryan Day takes over for Urban Meyer to lead defending Big Ten champion Ohio State into a new season. The 40-year-old Day went 3-0 as the interim coach while Meyer was suspended last season and was elevated from offensive coordinator to take the job full time when Meyer resigned following the Rose Bowl last January. A former University of New Hampshire quarterback, Day plans to add more air raid concepts to Meyer’s spread offense while taking the helm of a program with high expectations. Day and Maryland’s Mike Locksley are the two new coaches this season in the conference, with all 12 others returning.
WOEFUL WEST
There’s been a competitive balance problem within the conference since it adopted the East-West Division format in 2014. The East has won five straight conference titles and went 11-9 against West teams during the regular season. But perhaps some teams from the west are ready to make jumps this season, including former traditional power Nebraska under second-year coach Scott Frost. Purdue is another team that has recruited well and is looking to make another step toward Top 25 status in its third season under Brohm.
HEAT ON HARBAUGH
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was hailed as a savior when he returned to his alma mater from his NFL coaching stint with the San Francisco 49ers in 2015. There has been moderate success. Harbaugh has posted 10 wins in three of four seasons, with an overall record of 38-14 and 26-9 in conference play. On the flip side, Harbaugh has yet to win a Big Ten title and is 0-4 against rival Ohio State. With the Wolverines coming off a 41-15 loss to Florida in the Peach Bowl and four defensive starters lost to the NFL Draft, Harbaugh will have plenty of questions to answer about the direction of Michigan’s program.
