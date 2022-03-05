WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue’s lunch-pail men’s basketball identity under 17th-year coach Matt Painter starts on the backboards.
To beat rival Indiana, the Boilermakers were the aggressors on the glass. Purdue outrebounded Indiana 38-34 and outscored the Hoosiers 15-2 in second-chance points, which played a big role in the outcome.
Purdue 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey finished with four of Purdue’s 14 offensive rebounds, with point guard Eric Hunter Jr., forward Mason Gillis, forward Trevion Williams and guard Jaden Ivey grabbing two offensive rebounds apiece.
“Mason, a couple of those plays early that he kept alive,” Painter said. “Zach as well. Trevion had a couple. Eric and Jaden also have a couple. Being able to get on the glass and keep getting those possessions, and not turning the ball over, both teams did a good job of not turning the ball over but just trying to scrap.”
Purdue outscored IU 8-0 in second-chance points in the first half, a big factor in the Boilermakers building a 13-point first-half lead and taking a 33-29 lead into halftime.
“We pride ourselves in rebounding the basketball,” said Williams, who finished with eight points and eight rebounds. “They are a really good rebounding team. They’ve got some high fliers. Coach kind of pounced on hitting those guys, making sure we’re taking guys out.”
Indiana rebounded the ball better in the second half, with Trayce Jackson-Davis coming up with a big offensive rebound as he was fouled with 16.9 seconds left. But IU was still under the limit with six fouls, and Purdue stole the ensuing inbound play to help secure the win.
“They got all the 50-50 balls, and that was a big discussion before the game,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “When you are on the road, you’ve got to win the 50-50 game. They out-toughed us in that area tonight.”
JOHNSON SAYS HE’S OK
IU point guard Xavier Johnson had a leg issue that kept him out for a stretch from the 8:39 mark to the 4:57 mark in the second half. Woodson thought it was a hamstring issue.
“I thought he pulled it,” Woodson said. “He started reaching for it. When I see that, it’s kind of what I think it is -- a hamstring … that was a reason to pull him out because I thought he had hurt himself.”
Johnson was determined to return and finish the game.
“I wanted to finish the game,” Johnson said. “I know how important this is to IU, in the history at IU, so I wanted to finish the game because I know they couldn’t stop me. I wanted to finish the game and win.”
In other IU injury news, sophomore swingman Trey Galloway dressed and took part in pregame warmups but did not appear in the game. Galloway has missed IU’s last five games with a groin/hamstring injury.
PURDUE SENIORS HONORED
Purdue honored its four seniors --- Hunter, Williams, shooting guard Sasha Stefanovic and walk-on guard Jared Wilburn – following the game.
Stefanovic, who redshirted his first year at Purdue in 2017, hit a clutch 3-pointer to put Purdue ahead to stay 59-56 with 5:10 left.
“That’s the basketball gods," Stefanovic said of the shot. "Knowing that you get to catch your rival in your final game here and just trying to do anything you can to get a win was the biggest thing for all of us.”
