CARMEL — In an effort to be proactive in communicating with its larger community of participants and supporters, the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference is continuing to provide updates to the public on planning related to athletic activities at regular 15-day intervals until the start of the fall seasons.
In order to ensure a healthy return to play this fall, the HCAC Council of Presidents recently determined that no fall competition against outside teams will occur prior to these dates: Sept. 1 for men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s golf, and men’s and women’s cross country; Sept. 7 for women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer; and Sept. 12 for football.
At the moment, this action results in a slight delay for some sports. In 2019, both soccer teams, both cross country teams, and volleyball had their first matches on Aug. 30.
For football, men’s and women’s tennis, and men’s and women’s golf, these dates are approximately the same or a little earlier than the first games from last season.
In a statement, the HCAC outlined what it will be watching for in the coming weeks for its student athletes.
“While each HCAC campus has developed guidelines and procedures for the healthy return to play for student-athletes and permissible starting dates for practice and competition have been set, the conference is also continuing to closely monitor national developments and ever-changing guidelines and recommendations,” the statement said. “The HCAC and its member campuses will continue to study, refine, and evaluate planned return-to-sport protocols to ensure that all student-athletes have a safe and meaningful fall season.”
