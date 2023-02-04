BLOOMINGTON — Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino was 1-for-14 in the Hoosiers’ previous game at Maryland on Tuesday.
If a bounce back was to come, it would be in the Hoosiers’ biggest game of the season, a date with arch-rival and No. 1 Purdue. Could the freshman shake off his worst career performance?
The answer was provided in Indiana’s timeout huddle when the Hoosiers were clinging to a three-point lead with 41 seconds left.
“I told coach I’m going to get this last bucket. As you can see, that’s what happened. I was happy with it,” Hood-Schifino said.
So were the Hoosier faithful inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. With Indiana’s ship listing in the face of a Purdue comeback bid, Hood-Schifino converted a driving layup past Purdue’s Ethan Morton and around Zach Edey to put the Hoosiers up five.
Hood-Schifino finished the upset off with a dunk with :02 left as the Hoosiers earned their eighth all-time win over a No. 1 team with a 79-74 victory Saturday.
It was the first time Indiana beat a No. 1 team since Feb. 2, 2013, when Michigan was beaten in Bloomington. It was the fourth Indiana win over a No. 1 team all-time at Assembly Hall.
Hood-Schifino scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half. Indiana coach Mike Woodson was proud his freshman star shook off a bad game and shined when it mattered most.
“He asked for the ball coming down the stretch. I drew up two plays to get it to him, and he delivered,” Woodson said.
While the freshman stepped up, Edey and Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis both demonstrated why they’re two of the best players in the country.
Edey led all scorers with 33 points and 18 rebounds. The junior was particularly deadly in the second half with 18 points on 9-of-11 shooting.
Jackson-Davis tallied 25 points, seven rebounds and had five blocked shots.
Besides Hood-Schifino’s late heroics, what split the Hoosiers and Boilermakers? Not much.
Indiana (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) had 20 field goals to Purdue’s 19. The Hoosiers scored 20 points off Purdue turnovers, most of that tally coming in the first half.
The Boilermakers had a 38-22 edge on the boards, including 17 offensive rebounds, though it only led to 12 second-chance points. Purdue also missed seven free throws.
“Our guys were resilient. They battled back, but it wasn’t good enough. When you outrebound somebody by 16 and you’ve got someone going for 33 and 18, you should win the game. That should have been ours, but give them credit. They made plays down the stretch,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said.
In the final balance, Indiana’s dominant first-half performance put just enough in the bank to carry the day.
“I think the environment kind of shocked some of us. I think we played harder in the second half and made the right reads, but they outworked us in the first half, and that was the story of the game,” Edey said.
Indiana didn’t have a perfect first half, but it was close.
The Hoosiers shot 62.1% from the field, including 57.1% from 3-point range. Indiana rolled up 50 first-half points against a Purdue team that averages 60.3 points against in a typical game.
Indiana also got help from its “others.” Of Indiana’s 50 points at the half, 32 came from players other than Jackson-Davis.
Seven Hoosiers scored at least four points before halftime. Jackson-Davis still did his part with 18 before the break.
Most important of all, Indiana forced 11 first-half turnovers by Purdue, and the Hoosiers scored 12 points from them. The Hoosiers led 50-35 at halftime.
Purdue (22-2, 11-2) went back to basics to chip away at Indiana’s lead. The Boilermakers simply fed Edey. Indiana wasn’t able to contest his catches as effectively, and Indiana couldn’t keep up its hot first-half shooting.
“We didn’t have a lot of answers for Edey in the second half. He’s a big load for any team,” Woodson said.
Purdue closed to 63-59 with 9:35 left, and then 67-65 with 5:40 remaining.
Indiana was able to stem those tides, but the Boilermakers didn’t fade. When Purdue’s Braden Smith converted a layup with 2:02 left, it was 71-70, and the Hoosiers were in jeopardy of going under the waves.
Race Thompson hit a pair of free throws with 1:36 left to provide a bit of a kick. After a Mason Gillis 3-point miss, Purdue rebounded to lengthen the possession, but Smith threw the ball away to Thompson on a baseline drive-and-kick.
Indiana called timeout to set up the Hood-Schifino lay-up with 25 seconds left to take the decisive five-point lead.
Later, with Indiana needing a successful inbounds pass to protect its three-point lead, Thompson threw a football-style bomb over the top of Edey into Hood-Schifino’s waiting arms for the game-deciding dunk.
“We didn’t cave. This team has had its ups and downs, but when we’ve been in ball games, we’ve been able to deliver,” Woodson said.
For the second year in a row against Purdue, Indiana’s students stormed the court in celebration. The Hoosiers defeated the then-No. 4 Boilermakers 68-65 on Jan. 20, 2022.
“We saw two great teams going at it,” Jackson-Davis said. ‘We played hard, we played together and we feed off that crowd.”
Indiana next hosts Rutgers on Tuesday. Purdue next hosts Iowa on Thursday.