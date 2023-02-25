WEST LAFAYETTE – In the much-hyped battle of Indiana and Purdue big men, one of them, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis, only scored 10 points on Saturday at Mackey Arena.
Big trouble for the Hoosiers, right? Think again.
Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino scored a career-high 35 points, while Trey Galloway and Miller Kopp chipped in 13 each as No. 17 Indiana shocked No. 5 Purdue 79-71.
Purdue’s Zach Edey scored 26, but the Boilermakers gave up the lead early in the second half and never conjured a comeback run.
It was Indiana’s first regular season sweep of Purdue since 2013. The way it was accomplished was not a script anyone would have written prior to the contest, but the plot and the resolution had the Hoosiers thrilled in its wake.
“When you come to Indiana, you know all about the Indiana-Purdue rivalry. I knew if I had a big-time game I could go down as one of the big-time Indiana players. That was definitely great to have that performance I did,” Hood-Schifino said.
Jackson-Davis didn’t score until the 11:44 mark of the second half, though he did finish with those 10 points to with eight rebounds and seven assists, six of which were dished in the second half.
Hood-Schifino, however, was incandescent. His 35 points were one point shy of Indiana’s all-time single-game freshman record. Jay Edwards scored 36 against Minnesota in 1988.
“It was an unbelievable display of basketball for him. He played 40 minutes and got the ball where it had to go offensively. He had a tremendous game and we needed it,” said Indiana coach Mike Woodson, who won at Mackey Arena for the first time in his coaching or playing career.
The first half was full of surprises from both teams.
Purdue? It took an early 13-6 lead … without Edey converting a field goal. Every other Boilermaker did to build the early advantage.
Jackson-Davis was also shut out in this period, but unlike Edey, who scored 13 in the first half, he never got on-song before halftime. Jackson-Davis was held scoreless on just three shots as Purdue expertly mixed its defenses to counter Indiana’s star.
Normally, a half without points from Jackson-Davis would spell trouble for the Hoosiers, but Hood-Schifino had his best 20 minutes in an Indiana jersey.
The freshman put the Hoosiers on his shoulders and was the most dominant player for either team before the break.
Hood-Schifino scored 23 points, including 10 in a row for the Hoosiers at one point, as Indiana never let Purdue build its lead beyond that early seven-point advantage.
“We absolutely feed off of him. Coach Woody was trying to get me baskets and I said, ‘Coach, not right now. We’re riding him right now.’ When a guy is hot, you just have to keep giving him the ball,” Jackson-Davis said.
Hood-Schifino’s explosion was the best scoring half for any Indiana player in a half this season.
Purdue led 38-34 at halftime, but considering Jackson-Davis’s troubles? The Hoosiers were still in the contest thanks to Hood-Schifino.
At the start of the second half, Indiana did a bit more than just stay in it. The Hoosiers took control.
The Hoosiers (20-9, 11-7) rode a defense that held Purdue scoreless in nine of the Boilermakers’ first 11 second-half possessions.
“To be on the road and be down four, you should be happy, but you can’t be satisfied. I told them, I thought the first four-five minutes would be critical. We answered the bell from the start with our defense,” Woodson said.
Another Hoosier, Galloway, took advantage. He scored seven points in a 10-0 spurt that put Indiana in front. The run would eventually reach a 19-5 surge for the Hoosiers as they led 53-43 at the 12:47 mark of the second half.
“Gallo has been solid. He plays hard and has a good basketball sense in how I want to get guys to play,” Woodson said.
Jackson-Davis was a big part of the surge, with four assists, and he finally got in the scoring column by the 11:44 mark. His pair of free throws stopped a Purdue mini-run that had cut Indiana’s lead to five and began another for Indiana.
The Hoosiers went on a 12-4 run to take a 65-52 lead.
The run one might expect the hosts to make? It never happened. Purdue struggled mightily with its shooting in the second half, converting just 30.3% from the field.
“For us to lock in our assignments and play hard, that was the best thing we could have done,” Hood-Schifino said on Indiana’s defense.
The Boilermakers also didn’t get the ball to Edey as a first option very often despite Indiana having Jackson-Davis and Race Thompon on four fouls for much of the second half.
A win would have clinched a share of the Big Ten title for Purdue, but the Boilermakers (24-5, 13-5) lost their third game in four contests instead.
“They look really good at what they did tonight and we looked poor because they made some open shots and we didn’t. They took tougher shots than us, but they had the right guy taking tougher shots. Jalen Hood-Schifino was fabulous,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said.
Indiana next hosts Iowa on Tuesday. Purdue plays at Wisconsin on Thursday.