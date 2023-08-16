Toughness.
For each of his seven seasons as head coach, Tom Allen has come up with one word for the Indiana football team to build its campaign around.
The word for 2023 is toughness — defined as “a mental and physical state to persevere.”
“We had eight games last season that were decided in the fourth quarter,” Allen said. “So, for the past seven months, we’ve been building our toughness and developing this football team to be able to finish in those opportunities.”
Change is everywhere in the Big Ten this fall.
Four Pac-12 schools — Southern California, UCLA, Washington and Oregon — are preparing to join the league, and this is the final season the conference will play with divisions.
For the Hoosiers, that means a fond farewell to annual meetings with perennial title contenders Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan State in the stacked East Division.
But the road to Big Ten glory is likely to get little easier for a program that has fallen from 6-1 in league play in 2020 to a combined 2-16 over the past two seasons.
The recent struggles have taken the bloom off the rose for Allen — who led IU to back-to-back bowl appearances in 2019 and 2020 — and raised questions about the coach’s long-term future with the program.
As he has throughout his reign, however, Allen shakes off the concerns and focuses on the positive.
He’s excited about the changes to the coaching staff, including new co-defensive coordinator Matt Guerrieri — who will call the plays this fall. Bob Bostad also is in as the offensive line coach, and Anthony Tucker has taken over the wide receiver room.
There will be plenty of new faces in the huddle as well.
The defensive secondary alone lost four stalwarts in Tiawan Mullen, Jaylin Williams, Devon Matthews and Bryant Fitzgerald, and there will be a new starting quarterback chosen from a competition between Tayven Jackson — the brother of former Hoosiers basketball star Trayce Jackson-Davis — and Brendan Sorsby.
But Allen is excited about returning leaders like linebacker Aaron Casey, defensive back Noah Pierre and running back Jaylin Lucas.
“We have a strong nucleus returning, and we had great success in the (transfer) portal,” Allen said. “We’ve been very focused on identifying young men across this country that were the best football players that fit our culture, that wanted to be at Indiana.”
That new culture will be tested immediately in the season opener Sept. 2 against Ohio State.
The Buckeyes also are in a bit of transition after losing two-year starting quarterback C.J. Stroud to the Houston Texans as the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and they’re likely smarting after dropping the conference title in back-to-back seasons to arch-rival Michigan.
It’s the fifth time Allen’s teams have opened the campaign against a Big Ten foe, and he said the impending challenge added a sense of urgency to offseason workouts.
“It helps you grow,” Allen said. “It helps you have that attention to detail at a high level. Everybody’s excited about the start of the season, but I think when it’s that kind of opponent, it all gets raised to another level.
“Our team knows that. We understand that. There’s an urgency that our staff has because of it, and fall camp is affected by that in a very positive way. So it’s a challenge we embrace, without question.”