No. 1-seed Illinois held No. 16 Drexel to its second-lowest scoring output of the season as the Illini defeated the Dragons 78-49 on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu posted a double-double behind 17 points and 11 rebounds. The Wooden Award candidate added six assists and three steals in 32 minutes.
“We were getting good looks early,” Dosunmu said “We didn’t play for a week, and that had a lot to do with it, too. But once I settled in, we were all good. I give all the credit to the Lord for giving me the talent to compete at a high level.”
Kofi Cockburn scored a game-high 18 points, Tim Frazier ended with 11 points and Adam Miller poured in 10 points.
The Big Ten tournament champions extended their win streak to eight games and await the winner of No. 8 Loyola Chicago vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech in Sunday’s second-round contest.
The Illini (24-6) overcame a slow start that saw Drexel (12-8) lead for nearly the first five minutes. Frazier connected on a 3-pointer at the 14:48 mark in the opening half that gave Illinois an advantage it didn’t surrender for the duration of the game.
Illinois stretched its lead to 18 points at halftime, as it held a 39-21 advantage at the break.
The Illini went on a 19-7 scoring run to begin the second half and led by as many as 32 points with 7:51 left to play.
Illinois shot 57.1% (36-of-63) from the field and outrebounded Drexel 40-32. Fifty-eight of the Illini’s 78 points were scored in the paint, and Illinois received a 14-point effort from its bench.
“Big Ten teams are always good teams, so I felt that was a really good challenge for us coming into the NCAA Tournament,” Cockburn said of his team’s overtime win last week against Ohio State to win the conference title. “We played a lot of high-caliber teams with really good players, and that was basically a test for us preparing us for the NCAA Tournament.”
Xavier Bell scored 12 points to lead all Drexel scorers. James Butler chipped in with 10 points to give the Dragons two scorers in double figures. Drexel shot 19-of-62 (30.6%) from the field and was 7-of-20 on shots behind the arc.
Drexel leading scorer Camren Wynter (16.8 points per game) was limited to six points on 3-of-13 shooting.
“They’re really hard to guard, and I thought our guys’ focus on that end of the court was very, very good,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “I thought we did a good job on Wynter, on taking him out his comfort zone. Trent Frazier has a tendency to do that to people.”
Friday marked Drexel’s first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 1996. The Dragons advanced to the second round that year before losing to Syracuse.
“Drexel’s a special place, and it has a great fan base,” Dragons coach Zach Spiker said. “I hope everybody was able to enjoy this experience. As tough as the outcome was today, I hope they enjoyed the fact that we earned the right to be in the NCAA Tournament and represent the CAA (Colonial Athletic Association).”
