One can take a glass half-full or glass half-empty approach to all four of the college baseball teams participating in the Lexington Regional starting Friday.
No. 2 seed West Virginia, No. 3 seed Indiana and No. 4 seed Ball State join host and No. 1 seed Kentucky at Kentucky Proud Park for the double-elimination first round of the postseason.
Kentucky and Ball State open proceedings at noon Friday. Indiana and West Virginia play at 7 p.m.
Each team has a distinct strength, a distinct weakness and only one is entering the regional with any kind of momentum.
Ball State (36-21) would be the team with the wind behind its back. The Cardinals have won three in a row and six of their last nine. Ball State made the field as Mid-American Conference tournament champions after finishing second in the regular season.
The others will get a chance to set their season straight when it matters most. Kentucky (36-18) played the toughest schedule in the country but lost six of its last seven Southeastern Conference series and was dumped in a one-game play-in at the SEC Tournament.
West Virginia (39-18) has lost five in a row, a badly-timed skid that likely cost the Mountaineers the chance to host.
Then there’s Indiana. The Hoosiers (41-18) have been very streaky. Indiana rose to the top of the Big Ten in mid-April, only to be swept down the standings by eventual Big Ten champ Maryland.
Then the Hoosiers reeled off eight wins in a row to maintain their NCAA regional worthiness but lost their last series at Michigan State with a chance to win the Big Ten and then went 1-2 in the Big Ten Tournament in Omaha, Nebraska.
Still, Indiana feels like the ride its been on makes it battle-tested.
“The biggest thing is how we click as a team. When things got tough during the year, we stayed together. When things got rolling, we got rolling,” Indiana shortstop Phillip Glasser said.
Indiana is expected to start Luke Sinnard in its first game. Sinnard is, by far, Indiana’s most potent starting threat on a team that has a 5.16 ERA and struggled with consistency. Sinnard ranks 17th in the country with 109 strikeouts.
Indiana could get a big pitching boost as well. Pitcher Ryan Kraft, who missed most of the Big Ten Tournament with a sore forearm, is expected to return. The Hoosiers need him and his 2.51 ERA. He often bridges the innings between the starter and the back end of the bullpen.
“It would be a big shot in the arm for our bullpen,” Indiana coach Jeff Mercer said.
Indiana’s offense is led by Glasser, who is 27th in the nation with 87 base hits and who has a .351 batting average. Right there with him is Brock Tibbets (.372, 10 HR, 66 RBI). Freshman Devin Taylor is the power threat with 16 home runs.
West Virginia will pose a significant challenge. The Mountaineers have the best overall player in the tournament. Second baseman J.J. Wetherholt ranks in the top 25 in the nation in batting average (second, .443), hits (ninth, 94), stolen bases (12th, 35), slugging (13th, .778) and on-base percentage (17th, .512).
Overall, the Big 12 co-champion Mountaineers draw walks and are willing to play small ball. Pitching-wise, Indiana will likely have to find a way to get past starter Blaine Traxel (3.79), who leads the nation in complete games with five.
West Virginia’s weakness is defense as it rated in the lower half of Division I in fielding percentage.
Ball State will have its hands full with a Kentucky team that pitches well and employs small ball to fuel its offense.
The Cardinals, however, can slug it. Ball State hit 1.5 home runs per game, 86th nationally. Ryan Peltier (15) and Blake Bevis (11) provide the juice. Decker Scheffler (.388) ranks 42nd nationally in hitting.
Ball State’s biggest issue is pitching, though Trennor O’Donnell (2.98) ranks 48th nationally in ERA and will be the presumed starter against the Wildcats. The Cardinals average just over six walks per game, one of the worst rates in Division I.
Kentucky pitching ranks 23rd nationally in ERA, led by reliever Mason Moore (2.43). The rotation has been in flux, however, with Zack Lee (3.58) and Darren Williams (4.08) being the best performers.
Offensively, the Wildcats are 11th in on-base percentage. Jackson Gray is 14th nationally in on-base percentage at .514. Jase Felker and Grant Smith have both had 11 sacrifices, joint tied for 13th nationally. Hunter Gilliam provides the power with 11 home runs.
The tournament begins Friday and concludes either Sunday or Monday depending on how the double-elimination plays out.