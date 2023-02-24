WEST LAFAYETTE – When No. 17 Indiana and No. 5 Purdue lock horns in men’s basketball, it might be asking too much for parties on both sides to focus on anything other than the competitive fire it takes to beat the other.
However, the season’s second edition of the in-state rivalry, which will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Purdue’s Mackey Arena, is historically unique in terms of the mano-a-mano battle of elites inside the paint.
Purdue features 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey, one of the favorites to win National Player of the Year. Indiana counters with 6-9 center-forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, also in the mix for National Player of the Year.
Both are sure-fire All-Americans. Both may very well be first-teamers. There is a growing debate as to who might actually be National Player of the Year among the pair, along with the Big Ten honors that come along with it.
Both players have their fervent supporters, but there’s a way to appreciate this matchup without embracing the debate that goes along with it.
For starters, Indiana and Purdue having a National Player of the Year candidate in the same place at the same time is exceedingly rare.
Indiana and Purdue have not both had first-team All-Big Ten players on the same team since 2016.
When it comes to Consensus All-Americans, you have to go all the way back to 1936 when Indiana’s Vern Huffman and Purdue’s Robert Kessler were both so honored in the same seasons.
Several great players in both programs have missed another’s great year by a year or so, such as Indiana’s Calbert Cheaney being Player of the Year in 1993 with Purdue’s Glenn Robinson earning the same honor in 1994, but there has not been a convergence of Player of the Year candidates at both schools at the same time in modern memory.
Not only is an Indiana-Purdue matchup of Player of the Year candidates nearly unprecedented, but both players are elite while being so stylistically different.
Edey is the classic center, towering over everyone else and a hassle to move out of the post and to contend with on the boards. Jackson-Davis is mobile, can distribute the ball, but he is deadly as a rim protector and he can use his athleticism to create an array of shots.
So can the participants step out of their competitive bubbles and appreciate what’s on tap Saturday? An unprecedented in-state battle of elite players who go about their excellence in contrasting fashions?
“These are the games you really look forward to all year and that you circle on your calendar. You want to play your hardest every game, but when you can attach yourself against an elite big man not only in the conference but in the country, it’s a great opportunity,” Edey said Friday of matching up with Jackson-Davis.
On Thursday, Indiana coach Mike Woodson acknowledged what the matchup means on a grander scale than just the rivalry.
“(Edey) is good. That's all I can tell you. I like him,” said Woodson with a laugh. “There are a lot of people that were tuned into that Purdue-Indiana game here at Indiana, you can rest assured of that, and just to see the (big-man) matchup.
“They didn't fail anybody who was watching because both of them played extremely well, and I can't help but think it's going to be the same way come Saturday.”
Purdue coach Matt Painter also noted the magic in the matchup.
“No question. One of them is in their fourth year of college, the other is in their third. You just don’t see the dominant guys staying in college as they have. I think it’s great for the game. I think it’s great for the conference,” Painter said.
So with the plaudits given and acknowledgement of how special this matchup is, back to the competitive aspect. How does one team plan to stop the other star?
In Part 1 of the Indiana-Purdue clash Feb. 4 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, neither star was held in check.
Edey was 15-of-19 from the field for 33 points to go with 18 rebounds and three blocks. However, Jackson-Davis was 9-for-19 for 25 points to go with seven rebounds and five blocks, and he had the last laugh as Indiana held off then No. 1 Purdue 79-74.
“Zach is a great player. Obviously, he’s huge. He’s really hard to defend. I think the biggest thing for me is to push him out,” Jackson-Davis explained. “When we pushed him out and got the double-team out there, that’s when we had success against him. To not allow him to catch it deep and allow him to make a quick move is probably the best bet. If he catches it down there, there’s not much you can do.”
Painter said this is where the one-on-one aspect of the matchup doesn’t hold much water in the success one team or the other will have.
“We don’t have a matchup where’s it’s one guy on Trayce Jackson-Davis, and they don’t have a matchup where it’s one guy on Zach Edey. That’s not the way this game unfolds. It will be Indiana’s defense trying to stop Purdue’s offense and vice versa,” Painter said. “It’s our team trying to stop Trayce Jackson-Davis.
“There’s been a couple of people in our league who tried to do it by themselves, and that did not work, and it won’t work. You have to throw different things at him and mix things up.”
Besides the clash of the titans, there are other variables at work and things at stake for both teams.
There’s the not-so-small matter, from Purdue’s point of view, of clinching a share of the Big Ten regular season title. Purdue has a two-game lead on second-place Northwestern with three left to play.
The Boilermakers (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten) are also rested, having played their last game Sunday, an 82-55 win against Ohio State.
Indiana will try to bounce back after an 80-65 loss at Michigan State on Tuesday, one in which the Hoosiers faded in the final 25 minutes. Woodson said Thursday point guard Xavier Johnson isn’t likely to be ready to play.
The Hoosiers (19-9, 10-7) also need a win to fend off the chasing Big Ten pack. Indiana has fallen into a four-way tie for third place.