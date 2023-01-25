HUNTINGBURG — Memorial Gym, home of Southridge High School, doesn't look imposing from the outside, but then that's the trick when it comes to some of Indiana's classic high school gyms. Some hide their scope until you're inside to witness the beauty for yourself.
You walk into Memorial Gym at ground level and the scale reveals itself beneath you. The in-the-ground gym seats 6,092 — the entire population of Huntingburg itself is 6,362 — and was built for Hoosier Hysteria when it was at its most hysterical in the 1950s.
And unlike some other parts of the state, high school basketball is still very serious business in the southwestern corner of Indiana. Crowds give no quarter to the opposition.
This is where Trent Sisley, sophomore star at nearby Heritage Hills, came to test his mettle last Friday. With the attention he is receiving from Big Ten schools, publicity puts a target on one's back.
Memorial Gym was content for most of the evening, though, as the hometown Raiders, with a 7-7 record entering the contest, played their scrappy best and led 10-3 Heritage Hills for most of the game, threatening a Pocket Athletic Conference upset.
However, it didn't take long for the home crowd to get testy. As Heritage Hills began to chip away at Southridge in the fourth quarter, a fuse was lit and rancor was in the air.
Finally, on a call the home crowd didn't like, a half-full plastic Coke bottle flew on to the court from on-high. Fortunately, it didn't strike anyone.
Another hot one in southern Indiana? Perhaps, but as Southridge administrators and law enforcement hurriedly waded into the crowd to find the culprit, there was Sisley on the floor. He hadn't rested the whole game, but he was calm, cool, collected and ready to help save the day.
And so he did. With 1:36 left, Sisley caught a lob over a double-team to put Heritage Hills in front. After Southridge fought back and took the lead, he drew a foul with 20 seconds left and made both free throws to tie it.
In the final Heritage Hills possession of overtime, he took defensive attention away from the lane just long enough for Hunter Meredith to drive to the rim to convert the game-winner in a 50-49 Heritage Hills victory.
Through it all, Sisley never flinched. It's that quality, along with his size, physical ability and high basketball IQ that has high-major schools in hot pursuit.
The Santa Claus native was on the radar of Big Ten programs even before he put on a Heritage Hills uniform. Sisley was offered a scholarship by both Purdue and Indiana before he played a game for his hometown Patriots.
Sisley, class of 2025, has also received offers from Michigan State, Iowa and Ohio State. Last Sunday, Sisley was a guest of Indiana and sat front row behind the home team's bench as the Hoosiers beat Michigan State 82-69.
He's also starred for the Indy Heat AAU team. Listed often as a power forward, Sisley is 6-foot-7 and moves well for his size but has a huge wingspan, more akin to a 7-footer. He often plays on the wing but is an excellent finisher at the rim.
But it's the poise that stands out. It's in his genes.
Trent's father, Matt, played at Heritage Hills and later suited up for two seasons at Southeast Missouri State in the early 1990s. Matt Sisley later returned home and coached Heritage Hills from 2008-16.
Trent's older brother, Blake, is a 2021 Indiana All-Star. Blake is currently playing at Wright State after one year at nearby Evansville.
"I've had a ball in my hand since I was a baby. With my brother Blake and with my dad having coached here when I was younger," Trent Sisley said.
When there's two talented brothers in the same family, the younger one gets the double-dose of how to go about his business.
Matt Sisley saw how Trent got toughened up in what had to be some of the best driveway basketball played in southwest Indiana.
"Blake beat the hell out of him when he was younger. (Blake) never gave in. He never got a win. He got beat up in the driveway, and yet during games, Blake was his idol. He modeled himself after his brother," Matt Sisley said.
Trent agreed he is better for going toe-to-toe with big bro.
"It definitely made me better. We had some absolute brawls in the driveway playing one-on-one. We'd fight every once in a while, but we'd also go into the gym, get up shots together," Trent Sisley said.
Blake's influence is also felt in another way. Trent was a quick study when Blake went through his own college recruitment. Trent is mature about all that goes with it when another athlete might be distracted by the hype.
"He learned a lot. Trent knew how to do a college visit before we started going to all of the Big Ten schools. He understands how things work," Matt Sisley said. "It's a business, and you have to produce. His brother paved the way in teaching him to work, how to be a winner and how to play defense."
As his current coach noted, Trent knows his opportunities are only as good as the work he puts in to get them.
"He's very even-keeled. He's very confident. He understands that everything he gets is from how hard he works," Heritage Hills coach Nate Hawkins said.
"It's shell-shock when you're young and you haven't played a high school game, but I'm definitely getting used to it. It feels more natural to talk to coaches, and I feel more comfortable with it," Trent Sisley said.
Mom deserves her share of credit, too. Heather Sisley is a teacher and the influence of her and Matt have demonstrated to their children resting on laurels is not an option.
"That's not how our family does stuff. When (Purdue coach Matt) Painter offered him, we told him that just means you have a target on your back and you have to work harder," Matt Sisley said. "When (Indiana coach Mike) Woodson offered him, that means you have to work even harder. His mom is a teacher and a hard-core disciplinarian. He'll always stay grounded."
And smart. Against Southridge, Sisley was 12-for-13 from the field and 7-for-7 at the free throw line to score 31 points to go with five rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals.
Yet, when it came time for a winning shot in overtime, he cleared the lane for a teammate to knock down the winner.
These traits are what have Big Ten coaches blazing a trail to southwest Indiana to woo Sisley. They know the package of intelligence, maturity and raw physical talent is a rare commodity indeed.