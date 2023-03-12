CHICAGO – If you’re a fan of either of Indiana’s Big Ten schools, you might want to take Friday off this week.
Both Indiana and Purdue will begin their NCAA Tournament journeys Friday.
Indiana received the No. 4 seed in the Midwest Regional and will play No. 13 Kent State at MVP Arena in Albany, New York, at approximately 9:55 p.m. on Friday.
“I couldn’t be more proud of a group of guys. The guys from last year made a major job from last year. We still have a lot of basketball left,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said.
Purdue received the No. 1 seed in the East Regional and will play at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
The Boilermakers, who won the Big Ten Tournament championship Sunday via a 67-65 victory over Penn State, will play the winner of the Texas Southern-Fairleigh Dickinson First Four game, to be played Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio.
“You've got to stay in the moment, and we've got to wait to see who we play after the play-in game and just focus on that and keep it right there. I'm happy for our guys,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said.
The winner of the Indiana-Kent State contest will play the winner of the Miami-Drake game on Sunday in Albany. The survivor advances to the Midwest Regional Sweet 16 in Kansas City, Missouri.
The winner of the Purdue-Texas Southern-Fairleigh Dickinson game plays the Memphis-Florida Atlantic winner on Sunday in Columbus. The survivor advances to the East Regional Sweet 16 in New York City.
Indiana made the tournament in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2016. Unlike the 2022 tournament, Indiana won’t have to endure a First Four game followed by a short turnaround to the next site.
Indiana defeated Wyoming in 2022 but had a short turnaround to make a long flight to Portland, Oregon, where the Hoosiers were battered by Saint Mary’s 82-53.
“I have to think that this year, the guys who were with us last season, tasted it,” Woodson said. “Now that’s behind us. The seniors that we have will have to step up and really help guide and push this team through.”
“The want to play deeper into the tournament is something that’s motivated us all year,” Indiana forward Race Thompson said.
Kent State, the Mid-American Conference Tournament champion, has an Indiana connection, an infamous one at that, as the Golden Flashes are coached by former Indiana assistant coach Rob Senderoff.
Senderoff was on Kelvin Sampson’s staff at Indiana from 2006-08. Senderoff was later given a 30-month show cause penalty for Indiana’s NCAA violations under Sampson’s watch, including 35 impermissible phone calls by Senderoff.
After his show cause ended, Senderoff was hired by Kent State in 2011. He is 247-146 as the Golden Flashes coach.
Sampson, who now coaches Houston, is also in Indiana’s region. The Cougars are the No. 1 seed in the Midwest. The Hoosiers and Cougars could clash with a Final Four berth at stake in Kansas City.
Woodson was in the NBA when all of the above took place and isn’t focused on history.
“We have four days to get ready for our opponent. That’s enough time, I think. We just have to come committed starting tomorrow,” Woodson said.
Purdue will have to wait three days just to know which team its playing. Texas Southern (Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament champions) and Fairleigh Dickinson (Northeast Conference) are rated 294th and 301st in the NCAA NET rankings, respectively.
“We just need to work on ourselves until we find that out, then watch that game. I don't think there's a lot that they're going to change in two days,” Painter said. “So just watch that game and evaluate it and get ourselves ready before that. But the most important team in the tournament is your team.”
Regardless of whom the Boilermakers play, Purdue will be focused on maximizing the NCAA Tournament draw it has. Purdue has not been to the Final Four since 1980, despite being a No. 1 seed three times since then.
“We've got to win our first game, and then you've got to move to your second game. Some styles can be different. Some other things can be different. But it's still your team, and you've got to play to your strengths,” Painter said.
The Big Ten placed eight teams in the NCAA Tournament. Here’s a quick rundown of how the league draw played out:
• Michigan State is a No. 7 seed in the East and will play No. 10 Southern California in Columbus on Friday. This will be a Big Ten conference matchup in 2024.
The Michigan State-USC winner plays the Marquette-Vermont winner Sunday.
• Northwestern is a No. 7 seed in the West and will play No. 10 Boise State in Sacramento, California, on Thursday.
The Northwestern-Boise State winner plays the UCLA-UNC-Asheville winner Saturday.
• Iowa is the No. 8 seed in the Midwest and will play No. 9 Auburn in the Tigers’ backyard in Birmingham, Alabama, on Thursday.
The Iowa-Auburn winner will play the Houston-Northern Kentucky winner Saturday.
• Maryland is a No. 8 seed in the South and will play No. 9 West Virginia, a nonconference neighbor and rival, in Birmingham on Thursday.
The Maryland-West Virginia winner plays the Alabama-Texas A&M-Corpus Christi-Southeast Missouri State winner in the Crimson Tide’s backyard Saturday.
• Illinois is the No. 9 seed in the West and will play No. 8 Arkansas in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday. The Illinois-Arkansas winner will play the Kansas-Howard winner Saturday.
• Penn State is the No. 10 seed in the Midwest and will play No. 7 Texas A&M in Des Moines on Thursday.
The Penn State-Texas A&M winner will play the Texas-Colgate winner Saturday.
One notable Big Ten team left out of the tournament was Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights were the second team left out of the field of 68.
Wisconsin and Michigan also missed the tournament after being around the bubble for most of the season.