When Indiana women's basketball head coach Teri Moren won Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2016, it was for the progress the Hoosiers made under her watch.
When Moren won the honor for the second time Tuesday, it was for the dominance the Hoosiers have established over the league in the finest season in school history.
Moren was among several Indiana women honored on the eve of the Big Ten tournament. Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, and five more Hoosiers pulled in All-Big Ten honors.
Moren led the Hoosiers to an outright Big Ten regular-season championship, its first in 40 years, finishing 26-2 and 16-2 in Big Ten play along with a perfect 16-0 record at home.
The Hoosiers set a new program record for wins and tied for the most Big Ten wins in a single season. Indiana leads the nation with nine top-25 wins and five top-10 victories.
Indiana leads the Big Ten in scoring defense (60.9), scoring margin (plus-20.4), field goal percentage (50.2) and opponent field goal percentage (38.9) and ranks second in scoring (81.3).
Nationally, the Hoosiers are second in field goal percentage, fourth in scoring margin, fifth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.45), seventh in scoring offense and eighth in assists per game (18.3).
A unanimous first-team selection, Holmes averages a team-high 22.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and is one of the nation’s most accurate shooters by going 69.5% from the floor. Her Defensive Player of the Year honor is the first in program history.
Guard Grace Berger was also a first-team selection, despite missing the early part of the Big Ten schedule with a knee injury.
Berger is a four-time All-Big Ten first team honoree, becoming the fourth four-time All-Big Ten honoree joining Ali Patberg (2018-22), Cindy Bumgarner (1985-88) and Jill Chapman (1999-02) and the only one out of the group to earn All-Big Ten first-team honors in all four seasons.
She is averaging 12.4 points, a team-high 5.9 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals and holds a plus-2.4 assist-to-turnover ratio.
Junior guard Chloe Moore-McNeil was named to the second team. Yarden Garzon, Sydney Parrish and Sara Scalia were All-Big Ten honorable mention by either the coaches or media.
Moore-McNeil also joined Holmes on the All-Defensive team.
BIG TEN TOURNAMENT
The Big Ten women's tournament begins Wednesday at a new site.
The Target Center in Minneapolis hosts the tournament for the first time. The Big Ten tournament has only been held outside of the Chicago or Indianapolis areas once before when it was in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in 2001. The men's tournament will be in Minneapolis in 2024.
Here's how the field shakes up:
• Contenders — The Big Ten split itself pretty distinctively between haves and have nots in 2023.
No. 2 Indiana, the top-seed in the tournament, rises above the pack. The Hoosiers defeated every Big Ten team except Michigan State.
Indiana was 6-1 against the Big Ten's ranked teams in the tournament, the only loss was an 86-85 defeat Sunday at Iowa via a buzzer-beater by Caitlin Clark.
No. 7 Iowa is the second seed. The Hawkeyes boast Clark, the Big Ten Player of the Year and likely National Player of the Year. Clark averages 27.2 points, 8.2 assists and 7.4 rebounds. Iowa is 4-2 against the Big Ten's ranked teams.
No. 5 Maryland is the third seed. The Terrapins defeated Iowa at home and gave Indiana a good game in their only meeting in Bloomington. Guard Diamond Miller (19.9 points, 6.4 rebounds per game) is one of the Big Ten's best. Maryland was also 4-2 against the Big Ten's ranked teams.
• Could win if everything falls right — No. 14 Ohio State is the four seed, but the Buckeyes slipped in the second half of Big Ten play. After starting 19-0, the Buckeyes are 4-6 since Jan. 23, including an 0-5 record against the three teams seeded ahead of them.
Similarly, No. 17 Michigan, the fifth seed, struggled against the Big Ten's elite. The Wolverines were 0-6 against the teams seeded ahead of them and come into the tournament having lost three of four.
Sixth-seeded Illinois was the surprise of the Big Ten season with an 11-7 conference record. The Fighting Illini beat Iowa on Jan. 1, but are just 4-5 since late January. Illinois is healthy entering the tournament.
Seventh-seeded Purdue finished 9-8 in the Big Ten. One checkmark in the Boilermakers' favor is they've done well away from Mackey Arena. Purdue has won five Big Ten road games.
• Pretenders — No. 8-seeded Nebraska has had its moments, including an overtime loss at Indiana on Jan. 1, but a mid-February four-game losing streak sunk the Cornhuskers' chance at a higher seed.
No. 9-seeded Michigan State owns a victory over Indiana, but the Spartans struggle on the boards and from the floor.
No. 10-seeded Wisconsin is one of the hottest teams entering the tournament, with four of its six Big Ten wins having been secured since Feb. 11, including a win over Michigan. The Badgers do give up 78.2 points per conference game.
No. 11-seeded Rutgers has gone the opposite direction, losing five of its last six games.
No. 12 Minnesota, No. 13 Penn State and No. 14 Northwestern have 10 Big Ten wins between them. A run by any would be a major shock, even with the Golden Gophers playing on home turf.