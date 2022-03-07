INDIANAPOLIS -- In the third quarter of a Big Ten tournament quarterfinal game against Northwestern, Iowa sophomore point guard Caitlin Clark displayed her well-rounded skillset.
The 6-foot Clark skied over a Northwestern player for a defensive rebound, then drove the length of the floor with the speed of a sprinter while maintaining her dribble to finish with a right-handed layup. She was not done. Clark pivoted quickly and tied up a Northwestern player on the ensuing inbound play, forcing a turnover near the Iowa bench as teammates clapped around her.
Clark wasn’t the leading scorer on her team that night but flirted with a triple-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.
“I take pride in doing a lot of different things for this team, and I think that's what helps me distribute,” Clark said. “Rebounding, that's huge as well, and when I get the rebound and we push in transition I think that's when we're really good as well.”
After leading Iowa to Big Ten regular season and tournament championships, Clark is eager to showcase her talents and lead the Hawkeyes to wins on the biggest stage of women’s college basketball. Clark will enter NCAA tournament play next week leading the country in scoring (27.4 points per game) and assists (236).
“We want to cut down more nets,” Clark said. “It's as simple as that.”
When Iowa needs Clark to score, she can score. In Saturday’s Big Ten tournament semifinal matchup against Nebraska, she lit it up for 41 points in Iowa’s 83-66 win, going 13-of-27 from the field and 10-of-12 from the foul line.
“She has unbelievable range,” Indiana coach Teri Moren said. “She’s a great facilitator. She can’t just score, but she’s a great facilitator and you pay so much attention to her in trying to load to the ball when she has it and you leave any of their shooters outside and you can’t rotate quick enough, it’s like a H-O-R-S-E shot for them. …
“She’s a dual threat. She can score the ball at the rim. She can score the ball beyond the arc, and also she’s a great facilitator for her team.”
Clark’s deep shooting range and flashy style of play has caught the attention of players beyond the women’s game. NBA star and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant began watching Clark when she was in AAU ball in high school and has followed her career closely since.
"She's displaying some skill right now, and she's moving fast," Durant said on his podcast, the ETCs with KD. "It looks like everyone on that court is way slower than her when she's getting to her stuff. …
"When you see somebody like her, it don't matter what they look like. When they're pulling off shots and moves like that, it's going to draw you in. Hopefully, more people start watching Iowa basketball because they're definitely going to be a tournament team."
Clark comes from athletic bloodlines. Her father, Brent, played college baseball and basketball at Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa. Her older brother, Blake, is a backup quarterback at Iowa State. Growing up in West Des Moines, Iowa, Clark often played pickup basketball against her two older brothers, Blake and Colin. She’s not afraid of driving in the lane and absorbing contact, an aspect of the game she works on consistently.
“That's what we worked on all summer is a lot of contact finishing, and that's how it is in the Big Ten,” Clark said. “It's a physical league, and we don't just want to just get fouled. We want to have the and-one.”
Off the court, Clark has been an advocate for the Special Olympics. She began volunteering for the organization in high school.
“My passion of inspiring the next generation and then obviously sports involved with that as well, that was a huge one for me,” Clark said. “I think it just combines two things that I love, and it's an easy thing for me to support.”
Clark’s star status has landed her some name, image and likeness deals, including one with H&R Block to promote equity in college athletics, a topic she’s passionate about. She won’t be eligible for the WNBA Draft until 2023 because of the league’s age restriction. Playing for the league is a goal, Clark said, but for now she’s focused on leading Iowa to as many championships as she can.
“Moving forward and wanting to win more, I think that's how this team is all about,” Clark said. “We're always hungry for more, and those have been our goals since the season started.”
