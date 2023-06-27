BLOOMINGTON – Less than a week after Indiana’s Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trayce Jackson-Davis were chosen in the NBA Draft, the afterglow of achieving their NBA dream still flickers brightly.
The rubber hasn’t hit the road yet for either player in terms of playing activity. Hood-Schifino, chosen 17th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers, and Jackson-Davis, taken with the second-to-last pick by the Golden State Warriors, are still in acclimation mode.
So far, it’s been a process of meeting teammates, getting acquainted with coaches and preparing for the NBA Summer League, which begins for both July 7 -- where the former Hoosiers will coincidentally be paired against one another at 11:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
Along the way, both players have also met the press -- Hood-Schifino immediately after the draft in Brooklyn and Jackson-Davis in San Francisco to face the Warriors’ media.
“For me to get drafted there, I'm going to bring it every day, like I said, try to impact as much as I can and learn from the guys that are there, especially for one of the all-time greats, LeBron James, and AD (Anthony Davis) and the rest of the guys. It's going to be great,” Hood-Schifino said on being drafted by the Lakers.
Jackson-Davis has had more of a chance to expound on his pro journey. Though drafted in the second round, Jackson-Davis is expected to be on the Warriors’ roster. Draymond Green may not be back as he is an unrestricted free agent. It’s unclear whether the Warriors want Green back in any case.
Given the top-heavy salaries on the Warriors with Seth Curry and Klay Thompson using much of the salary cap, Jackson-Davis has a chance to make his mark as the Warriors need to balance their roster with younger (and cheaper) players, given salary-cap restrictions.
Regardless of how or why he’s there, Jackson-Davis is excited to take advantage. He got some advice from Indiana coach and long-time NBA player and coach Mike Woodson.
“He said 'Enjoy it.' You only get to go through this process one time. So he said 'be in the best shape of your life,'” Jackson-Davis said. “But other than that, just go out there and compete, and he knows I'm a competitor, and I'm going to play my hardest every time I'm out there on the court.”
Jackson-Davis is also the son of former Indiana Pacer and 16-year NBA veteran Dale Davis.
“The biggest thing that he's told me about this process and the future is just being consistent, finding a routine and going in every day and just working your hardest,” Jackson-Davis said. “That's going to help you get to where you want to be. He played 15, 16 years in the league, and he's said the biggest thing that he got out of it was always being consistent. That's the biggest thing that he's passed on to me.”
Jackson-Davis stressed he is adaptable. Much was made about his lack of 3-point shooting record to go on coming out of Indiana. He wants to be a versatile player at the NBA level.
“I think the way that I run the floor, can bring the ball up the floor and then matchup problems on defense with slower guys, bringing them out and then being able to pass the ball to open shooters, the best shooters in the world, I think it's a great fit for me honestly,” Jackson-Davis said.
Meanwhile, Hood-Schifino thinks he can bring something to a Lakers team that played in the Western Conference finals in 2023.
“I'm going to bring it every day, work hard and I think I check a lot of boxes. Obviously, I'm a big guard, size, can score from all three levels, unselfish, get my teammates involved, and then I can also really guard, guard multiple positions. Overall, I think I'm a really good player and an even better person,” Hood-Schifino said.
One other former Hoosier will make a stab at a NBA career. Forward Race Thompson has signed with the New York Knicks Summer League team.
IU RELEASES NON-CONFERENCE SLATE
On Tuesday, Indiana announced its final non-conference schedule. There were no surprises to add to the games already announced.
Indiana will host its annual Hoosier Hysteria festivities Oct. 20 at Simon Skojdt Assembly Hall. Exhibition games against the University of Indianapolis (Oct. 30) and Marian (Nov. 3) will follow.
Indiana opens the season at home in a previously announced game against Florida Gulf Coast on Nov. 7.
Army (Nov. 12) and Wright State (Nov. 16) come to Bloomington before the Hoosiers head to New York to take part in the Empire Classic on Nov. 19-20.
Harvard plays Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Nov. 26. Indiana will then play two still-to-be announced Big Ten games, one home and one away.
The Hoosiers then take on Auburn in a neutral site game at Atlanta’s State Farm Center on Dec. 9.
The jewel of the non-conference schedule is the return game in the home-and-home series with Kansas. The Jayhawks visit Assembly Hall on Dec. 16.
Home games against Morehead State (Dec. 19), North Alabama (Dec. 21) and Kennesaw State (Dec. 29) round out a non-conference schedule where the Hoosiers will not play a true road game.
MAKALUSKY SIGNS
The Indiana women’s basketball team got its first commitment from the class of 2025 as Maya Makalusky announced on her social media feeds Monday she is Indiana bound.
Hamilton Southeastern’s 6-foot-3 guard averaged 15.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and shot 40% from 3-point range during her recently completed sophomore season with the Royals.
Makalusky and her sister, Riley, who is about to begin her career at Butler, formed the “Splash Sisters” who helped HSE to a 35-11 record in the last two seasons.
Makalusky’s mother, Jenn (Sliwa), played at Villanova in the late 1990s.