BLOOMINGTON – When the season began, Indiana was the trendy pick to challenge Ohio State for the Big Ten East division title, while Purdue was picked near the bottom of the Big Ten West standings.
Fast-forward three months later and the fortunes of both programs have gone in opposite directions.
Purdue (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten), under fifth-year coach Jeff Brohm, could secure its first eight-win season since 2007 with a win Saturday over the Hoosiers (2-9, 0-8), who are looking to avoid their first winless season in Big Ten play since 2011.
Indiana and Purdue will resume the Old Oaken Bucket rivalry at Ross-Ade Stadium (3:30 p.m., FS1). Last year’s game was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns involving both programs. Purdue leads the all-time series 74-42 (six ties), though IU has won five of the last seven games and holds the bucket after a 44-41 double overtime win over the Boilermakers in 2019.
“Just want to finish strong,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said. “Got one more week together for the 2021 season. Been very challenging obviously, all the things out there. At the same time, special group of guys, appreciate them, love them. Want to finish strong with these guys and do evening we can to keep the bucket.”
The biggest challenge for Indiana will be to try to slow down a Purdue pass offense that ranks seventh in the nation, averaging 345.6 yards. Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell has thrown for 2,896 yards and 19 TDs, while junior receiver David Bell has put together another stellar season with 87 catches for 1,207 yards and five TDs.
“They stress you vertically, horizontally. They stress you intermediately,” Allen said. “A lot of different concepts they use to make you defend a lot of the field. Do a good job with that. Do it in a way to be able to create enough time for their quarterbacks to throw.”
Quarterback play has been IU’s demise. Due to injuries and ineffectiveness involving Michael Penix Jr., Jack Tuttle and Donaven McCulley, IU could turn to a fourth starting quarterback, walk-on Grant Gremel, in the season finale.
“I feel confident with anyone who is out there,” IU tight end Peyton Hendershot said. “My mindset doesn’t change out there, what quarterback, who is on the field, I’m going to go my hardest and give my all. Grant Gremel is a great quarterback, and he’s gotten better over time.”
Purdue’s turnaround this season has been in large part due to improved special teams and defensive play to complement its offense. Under first-year defensive co-coordinator Brad Lambert, Ron English and Mark Hagen, Purdue’s defense ranks sixth in the conference, giving up 353.2 yards per game. In 2020, Purdue’s defense ranked eighth at 399 yards per game allowed.
“In these type of games, you’ve got to — all three elements, offense, defense and special teams have to be clicking,” Brohm said.
IU is hoping for Tiawan Mullen to return from injury, which would put its two starting cornerbacks, Mullen and Reese Taylor, on the field for the first time since its last win Sept. 25 at Western Kentucky. Running back Stephen Carr also is working to come back from an ankle injury.
It could be the final game for a number of key IU seniors, including linebackers Micah McFadden and Cam Jones.
“This one, it feels a little different,” Jones said. “The intensity goes up. The high attention to detail goes up. Everything goes up a notch, and that’s the way it should be against these big rivalry games, and we’ve got a lot to play for in this last game.”
The motivation for Purdue is to bring the bucket back to West Lafayette and cap a special season no one saw coming.
“It’s something that we want to take a lot of pride in and make sure that not only do we work hard to get the bucket back, but it’s the last home game for seniors,” Brohm said. “We want to make sure they go out on the right note.”
