Purdue’s men’s basketball team had a successful European summer trip as the Boilermakers finished off a 4-0 trip with a 61-51 victory over BK Brno on Monday, a team in the Czech Republic’s top division.
Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 24 points with 15 rebounds, Caleb Furst added 16 points and seven rebounds and Will Berg had eight points and six rebounds in the final victory.
During the trip, Purdue also defeated Germany’s Kickz IBAM 88-71 and BG Hessing 92-57 as well as Austria’s SKN St. Polten 108-45.
During the four-game swing, Kaufman-Renn averaged 18 points and 8.8 rebounds. Caleb Furst joined him in double figures at 10.5 points and six rebounds per game. Braden Smith averaged 10.5 assists.
Despite playing just three games due to a passport issue, Myles Colvin averaged 13 points and three rebounds, while shooting 8-of-12 from 3-point range.
Purdue had several players missing or limited during the trip. Center Zach Edey is with the Canadian National Team. Ethan Morton (hamstring) didn’t play, and Cam Heide (back) missed one game.
Purdue’s season begins Nov. 6 as it hosts Samford.
IU TO PLAY UCONN
For the second season in a row, Indiana’s men’s basketball team will take on the defending national champion.
On Monday, the Empire Classic announced the Hoosiers will play Connecticut in the first round of the tournament at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Nov. 19. The game will take place at 1 p.m. Louisville and Texas will play in the other semifinal at 3 p.m.
The championship game of the event will be played at approximately 7 p.m. Nov. 20, while the third-place game will be played at 4:30 p.m. Television designations will be determined at a later date.
MEMORIAL STADIUM PLANS
On Monday, Indiana University announced it has “engaged” Nations Group, a sports planning and advisory firm, to begin efforts to seek input in the modernization of Memorial Stadium.
“We are thrilled to begin the process of gathering input from Hoosier fans about a facility project that would transform how our fans enjoy Indiana Football game days,” athletic director Scott Dolson said in a press release. “As we enter this exploratory stage, my hope is that Hoosier fans will join in on this endeavor by providing this much-needed input. Our goal is to identify and deliver on what our fans want from their game-day experience, which makes this feedback a critical component of doing something of this magnitude the right way.”
The release said this survey is part of gaining input that will improve the game-day experience for fans. The release said among the topics covered are proposals for new gathering spaces, upgraded concessions and restrooms and possible enhanced seating options.
Memorial Stadium was enclosed in two different renovations in 2009 and 2018. It is hoped the next phase of modernization will encompass the original physical plant of the stadium, which was opened in 1960.