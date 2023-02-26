WEST LAFAYETTE – It’s not surprising in the wake of Purdue’s first regular season sweep at the hands of Indiana since 2013 the Boilermakers were not in the mood to dissect their feelings after the 79-71 loss to the Hoosiers at Mackey Arena on Saturday.
“They made shots, and we didn’t,” said Purdue center Zach Edey on what ailed the Boilermakers in the second half, one in which Indiana outscored Purdue 45-33.
Purdue coach Matt Painter, however, was more philosophical.
He paid respect to Indiana, especially freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, who scored 35 points for the Hoosiers, but refused to give in to a mood of gloom and doom. He was more interested in the reality of the moment and how No. 5 Purdue can learn from it.
“Getting swept by them is not something we want on our resume, but we do,” Painter said.
Painter related the hurt feelings the Boilermakers had in the context of the rivalry with Indiana, one Purdue has dominated in the last decade. Indiana had won just three times against Purdue in the last decade going into Saturday’s contest.
“You’re not always going to be successful, and that keeps you coming back for more (in the rivalry). People can dissect you, but they can tell you the way you feel. They have no idea what you sacrifice and what you do to try to have a good program,” Painter said. “They have no idea what the players do. We have a bunch of players who are heart-broken. They’re disappointed, but someone stuck it to us. Take it.
“You have to sit in it. If you want to do something about it, you have to sit in it and be honest with yourself, but that’s what it gives to a rivalry like that.”
Purdue has lost three of four and blew a chance to clinch a share of the Big Ten championship. Purdue also shot just over 30% in the second half at home. Despite that, Painter hasn’t lost belief.
“A majority of our shots were pretty good shots. I believe in our guys and their ability to shoot the basketball. We just have to be better,” Painter said.
For the second Indiana-Purdue game this season, Purdue dominated statistics that usually lead to winning. Purdue had a 46-30 rebounding edge and attempted 21 more free throws than Indiana did Saturday. In the game in Bloomington on Feb. 4, Purdue had a 36-21 rebounding edge, but the Boilermakers lost both games.
“We just have to stay process-based. (Indiana) played so well in that first eight-to-10 minutes, but we had so many shots at the rim,” Painter lamented. “When you outrebound somebody by 16 and shoot 21 more free throws than them, that is an unbelievable advantage, and we didn’t take advantage, but it wasn’t an effort thing.”
Painter made no excuses for the Boilermakers, while maintaining his belief in them.
“We’ve got the right guys, we’re good but it’s coming down the stretch. Everyone wants to play well, and everyone’s jockeying for position to either win the Big Ten or get in the NCAA Tournament and you have to play for keeps. We have to produce better than we did tonight,” Painter said.
HOOD-SCHIFINO EXCELLENCE
Hood-Schifino had his best performance in an Indiana uniform. He knew it. Indiana coach Mike Woodson knew it, but the historic numbers back it up, too.
“Credit to him, we really rode him. Coming into a hostile environment like this, probably the loudest place we play at, and doing this, it shows what kind of kid he is,” Indiana center Trayce Jackson-Davis said.
Hood-Schifino became the first freshman since Eric Gordon in 2008 to have two 30-plus games. Hood-Schifino scored 33 against Northwestern on Jan. 8 to go with his 35 against Purdue on Saturday.
With records going back to 1997, Hood-Schifino joined Gordon, Bracey Wright and A.J. Guyton as the only Hoosiers to have multiple 30-point games as freshmen.
However, Hood-Schifino was most proud of another statistic no Indiana freshman can claim since 2013.
“I’m 2-0 against Purdue. It feels great,” Hood-Schifino said.
JACKSON-DAVIS RATES THE WIN HIGHLY
Indiana reached the 20-win mark for the third time in Jackson-Davis’ four-year career as a Hoosier. Indiana has had some big wins during Jackson-Davis’ time in the cream-and-crimson, but he said Saturday’s victory was the biggest.
“This victory is probably the best one we’ve had in terms of playing a complete 40 minutes. We never wavered. We got down early, fought back. We just kept fighting and chugging along,” Jackson-Davis said.
Jackson-Davis said it is games like this that kept him in an Indiana uniform for another year.
“It shows the reason I came back, to be in games like this,” Jackson-Davis said. “To come back and sweep them this year shows I made the right decision. We just have to build on it.”