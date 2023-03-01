MUNCIE -- If you’ve ever been to Ball State, even if you’re not there for basketball, you can’t miss the sight of Worthen Arena, which rises over and dominates the northern part of the campus with a capacity over 11,000.
If you’ve attended a Ball State basketball game in the last two decades, you might immediately ask yourself why is this place so big?
In the last decade, Ball State’s best single-season average attendance was 4,439 in 2020. Ball State has averaged 3,317 since 2013. There have been games at low tide of Ball State's fortunes where the 1,000-mark was barely breached.
There was a time, however, when the large arena was justifiable. From 1990-2000, Ball State was in the NCAA Tournament four times and attendance never averaged less than 5,581 with a peak average of 7,734 in 1992.
Ball State has been on a two-decade quest to relive that era as the Cardinals have suffered a 23-year NCAA Tournament drought. Their latest coaching hope to lead Ball State back to Mid-American Conference glory is Michael Lewis, a man who is associated with a different shade of red inside the state of Indiana.
It just might be working. Ball State (20-8) has its first 20-win season since 2017 and is on pace for its highest winning percentage since 2002. A current two-game losing streak took the Cardinals out of Mid-American Conference title contention, but Lewis will have the best debut season at Ball State since Dick Hunsaker went 26-7 and took Ball State to the Sweet 16 in 1990.
Lewis is most famous for his Indiana University playing career. A smart, tough guard on Bob Knight’s last teams from 1996-2000, the Hoosiers made the NCAA Tournament in each of his four seasons.
Almost from the time his Indiana playing career ended, he’s been coaching. Starting as a graduate assistant under Knight at Texas Tech, Lewis has made stops at Stephen F. Austin, Eastern Illinois, Butler, Nebraska and UCLA before he was named Ball State coach in March 2022.
That Lewis is at Ball State puts long-time Indiana fans’ eyes on the fortunes of the Cardinals, but he isn’t the only one in Muncie with Indiana connections. On Lewis’ staff is one-time Indiana guard Jamal Meeks, who played for the Hoosiers from 1988-92. Meeks often started on the Hoosiers’ great early-1990s teams, including the 1992 Final Four squad.
There’s a distinct cream-and-crimson hue added to Ball State’s Cardinal Red. Not that Lewis himself plays up that point to his players.
“These guys don’t know, nor should they know, nor should they care. It’s not about me,” Lewis said on whether his own playing days come up.
Lewis joked he doesn’t want players to Google him and find out he wasn’t any good, modesty considering he averaged 4.3 assists in his Indiana career.
“I had my experience, and I loved it. Because I loved it, I want the guys I have the opportunity to coach to feel the same way,” Lewis said. “I want them to realize that playing a highly competitive game at the level they’re playing at, they can learn everything they need to know to be successful at life.”
What comes through from Lewis and from Meeks in how they relate their Indiana experience is the commitment it takes to win.
“(The Indiana part comes in) not where you can see it. We’re every day guys. We do everything we’re supposed to do every day, so it kind of becomes boring. We embrace that every day thing every day,” Meeks said.
For Lewis, these lessons were learned not just at Indiana but also working for Brad Stevens and Chris Holtmann at Butler, Tim Miles at Nebraska and Mick Cronin at UCLA.
“I’ve been around a lot of different guys. A lot of them are the same because they’re successful. They’re normally about the same things with the cornerstones of their programs,” Lewis said, noting that being at UCLA with Cronin from Day 1 was helpful in Lewis establishing his own principles in starting his Ball State tenure.
Lewis and Meeks played at Indiana a half-decade apart, so how did they come together? They knew each other as former player to current player at Indiana, but Meeks noted an even closer tie.
“When I was a young assistant coach at Bowling Green State with Dan Dakich, I was recruiting in the southern Indiana area,” Meeks recalled. “Mike’s dad, Denny Lewis, told me that anytime I was recruiting in the area I was welcome to stay at his house. I stopped in there. They made sure I had a bed, and Mama Lewis made me a big breakfast the next morning, and I was back on my way back to Bowling Green. I was tight with his Dad and (Michael Lewis) being a player.”
Meeks also took delight in one of Lewis’ most famous moments in an Indiana uniform.
“I admired him for the way he played and how tough he was. I loved it when they showed him on TV getting in Coach Knight’s face. That automatically moved him up to one of my favorite dudes,” Meeks laughed.
In 1998, in a game against Michigan at Assembly Hall, Knight yelled at Lewis, and in a very rare case of public defiance by a player toward the legendary coach, Lewis yelled right back.
“Mike was passionate about what he was doing. We get in that heat of the moment stuff, and Coach Knight was really good about getting in your face and intimidating you on some of it, and Mike wasn’t having it that day. I could see myself in some of that because there were some days I wasn’t having it either,” Meeks said.
Lewis inherited a Ball State team that was 14-17 in 2022. He managed to retain most of the roster, a challenge for any program in the transfer portal era, wooed leading scorer Jarron Coleman from Missouri back to Ball State, where he played from 2018-21 and won the Cardinals over with honesty.
“I don’t feel like I sold anything because I didn’t want to be a salesman. Good or bad, I’m comfortable in who I am, so I just wanted to be authentic and honest, which I don’t think they get a lot of honesty these days,” Lewis said.
Ball State assistant coach Lou Gudino, part of a staff where everyone has Indiana ties, saw the culture established right from the beginning.
“He tells the truth right from the get-go. He’s going to shoot you square, right in the eyes. You know how he’s going to coach you every day.” said Gudino, who is best-known in state for being an assistant coach at Indiana State from 2007-17. “There’s discipline in it, but there’s relatability to it. The truth-telling where he allows himself to be authentic to the guys is the biggest thing I’ve seen.”
Ball State’s biggest win of the season came Feb. 21 when the Cardinals knocked off MAC contender Kent State 82-70. Not only was it an important victory, but there were 5,573 on hand to witness it on a Tuesday night. The Cardinals drew a season-high 6,068 for a Feb. 3 game against Eastern Michigan. Ball State's average attendance has risen to 4,607.
“I know the numbers. I know how long its been since they’ve had a year like this. I know how few 20-win seasons they’ve had. I share it with our guys because I want them to take pride in what they’re accomplishing,” Lewis said.
Lewis knows Ball State’s fate will be determined by whether the Cardinals can make a run in the MAC tournament in Cleveland next week. Lewis feels the Cardinals are up for the challenge. He’s had a lot of fun preparing them for the journey.
“I’m not good at anything else,” Lewis said on coaching. “Using a game to teach kids life lessons and be in a highly-competitive atmosphere? That isn’t work to me. This is a ton of fun.”