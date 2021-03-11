INDIANAPOLIS -- Maryland coach Mark Turgeon didn’t treat his opening Big Ten Tournament game with Michigan State like a bubble game.
“I felt before today that we were going to be in the NCAA Tournament,” Turgeon said. “I didn’t feel the pressure like we had to win today, and our players didn’t either.”
As a result, the ninth-seeded Terrapins overcame an early 12-point deficit and pulled away from eight-seed Michigan State, beating the Spartans 68-57 on Thursday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Junior guard Eric Ayala led Maryland (16-12) with 21 points, going 10-of-11 from the foul line, with fellow guard Aaron Wiggins adding 19 points. With the win, Maryland advanced to play top-seed Michigan on Friday at 11:30 a.m. (Big Ten Network).
“I don’t really think, for us, we felt like our backs were against the wall.” Wiggins said. “We had a slump at the end of the season, but it was just a matter of us bouncing back. We wanted to come out here and show we’re still one of the top teams in our conference.”
It looked bleak for Maryland early. Michigan State jumped to an early 23-11 lead on a jumper from center Joey Hauser.
“We weren’t guarding,” Turgeon said, “We weren’t really locked in in our defensive assignments, and then we did. We locked in. We started competing. We started battling.”
Turgeon admitted he was concerned about Maryland’s confidence heading into the game, after back-to-back losses to Northwestern and Penn State to close the season. In the Penn State loss, Maryland let a 14-point second-half lead slip away.
“Those last two losses stunned us, kind of gutted us,” Turgeon said.
That concern extended into the start of the Michigan State game, with Maryland digging itself into an early hole.
“It’s win or go home, so you are hoping they were going to turn it around,” Tugeon said.
By halftime, Maryland climbed all the way back and took a 34-30 lead on an Ayala 3-pointer at the buzzer. Maryland took that momentum into the second half, extending its lead by as many as 19 points.
Turnovers were Michigan State’s undoing, as Maryland scored 27 points off 18 Michigan State turnovers. Malik Hall led the Spartans (15-12) with 19 points with Indianapolis native and former Ben Davis standout Aaron Henry adding 12 points. A frustrated Michigan State coach Tom Izzo was whistled for a technical in the first half due to some words with officials. Michigan State was whistled for 24 fouls, compared to 20 for Maryland.
“I let the officiating get to me,” Izzo said. “That should never happen.”
Michigan State closed the season with impressive wins over No. 3 Illinois, No.4 Michigan and No. 9 Ohio State, but Selection Sunday could still be a nervous night for the Spartans. Izzo is having Michigan State stay in Indianapolis through Selection Sunday to begin COVID-19 protocols, expecting the Spartans to make the all-Indiana event.
"I don't think we're good enough to beat anybody,” Izzo said. “We've proven we're good enough to beat everybody. But our margin is so thin.”
