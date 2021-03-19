No. 12 Oregon State scored the upset of the day in the Midwest Region as the Beavers defeated No. 5 Tennessee 70-56 on Friday.
Oregon State (18-12) was picked to finish 12th in the Pac-12 standings but won the conference tournament a week ago. Friday’s win stretched the Beavers' streak to four games.
Oregon State will play Oklahoma State on Sunday in the second round.
“This has been a special run, and it's lasted now for more than just the last week. We knew we had something special happening, and they were very confident heading into this game,” Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said. “Defense has really carried us, and we shot the ball well, and we got contributions from a lot of different guys. So great win for the Beavers and Beaver Nation.”
Oregon State’s Roman Silva paced all scorers with 18 points. Silva was 8-for-8 on attempts from the field. He added four rebounds and three blocks. Oregon State outscored Tennessee (18-9) 33-19 in the first half.
Ethan Thomas added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Oregon State shot 48.2% (27-of-56) from the field.
Friday’s win was the Beavers’ first in the NCAA Tournament since 1982.
“I don't do this often enough, but I've really got to give praise to the big fella upstairs because I prayed for peace, I prayed for inspiration and calm, and, man, has he delivered,” Tinkle said. “I just – it's the way we've been going at it for the last couple of months.”
RAMBLERS WRECK GA. TECH
Lucas Williamson’s game-high 21 points led No. 8 Loyola-Chicago past No. 9 Georgia Tech, 71-60.
Loyola Chicago (25-4) advances to the second round, where it draws No. 1 Illinois on Sunday. The Illini defeated Drexel, 78-49, on Friday afternoon.
“When you have a player that confident, and he was really loud, other guys feed off that,” Loyola-Chicago coach Porter Moser said. “When Lucas was a freshman, he was feeding off guys like Clayton, Ben Richardson, Marcus, Donte Ingram. They were like in every huddle, every timeout. They were noisy in terms of what we had to do. Lucas was the same way. He was real noisy.”
Georgia Tech (17-9) was without ACC Player of the Year Moses Wright, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Wright averaged 17 points and eight rebounds in 25 contests for the ACC Tournament champions.
The Ramblers connected on 11 of their 27 attempts from 3-point range. Williamson and Braden Norris both went 4-for-7 from behind the arc, and Keith Clemons was 3-of-8 from deep.
Three Yellow Jacket players scored in double figures: Jordan Usher (15), Michael Devoe (14) and Jose Alvarado (13).
Both teams scored 14 points off of turnovers.
RUTGERS HANGS ON
No. 10 Rutgers defeated No. 7 Clemson, 60-56, on Friday.
Geo Baker and Jacob Young scored 13 points, while Ron Harper Jr. ended with 10 points for the Scarlet Knights.
Rutgers plays No. 2 Houston in the second round on Sunday.
ELSEWHERE IN THE MIDWEST
• Quentin Grimes led six players in double figures with 18 points, and No. 2 Houston (25-3) made quick work of Cleveland State (19-8) with an 87-56 decision.
• Potential No. 1 NBA draft pick Cade Cunningham was just 3-of-14 from the floor and finished with 15 points, but Avery Anderson III led No. 4 Oklahoma State with 18 points in a 69-60 escape against Liberty (23-6).
• Buddy Boeheim poured in 30 points, and No. 11 Syracuse (17-9) stunned San Diego State (23-5) 78-62.
