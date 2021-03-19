As NCAA Tournament play began in sites across Indiana on Friday, players and coaches have adapted to life in the quasi-bubble at hotels in downtown Indianapolis.
Players, coaches and staff of all 68 teams were quarantined during the week and were cleared to play after posting seven straight negative tests.
“It’s a lot of down time,” Purdue guard Eric Hunter said. “If you are not a person who likes to be by yourself, it’s probably hard, but I like being with myself a lot so just doing small stuff like homework, watching film, one game whatever it may be just to try to let the time pass by.”
Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic said some of his teammates brought video games to pass the time or watched shows on Netflix.
“It’s been weird staying in rooms all day, kind of being quarantined for a little bit. But, yeah, we’re getting used to it,” Stefanovic said. “Just trying to stay busy, watch a lot of film, learn more about our next opponent.”
Purdue coach Matt Painter said he’s spent most of the week watching film. With Purdue the lone in-state team in this year’s all-Indiana NCAA Tournament, the Boilermakers arrived inside the bubble Monday.
“What’s different is you have so much time,” Painter said. “Like before you play on Thursday at noon, you get here Tuesday mid-afternoon, you get adjusted, you have a practice and then like the next day, you get ready for your game, now you get here on Monday and you don’t play until Friday night.”
Texas Tech coach Chris Beard instructed his players to pack for a long stay. The sixth-seeded Raiders opened tournament play Friday at Simon Sjkodt Assembly Hall with a win against 11th-seed Utah State.
“We’ve got the ability to do some laundry here,” Beard said. “The other thing is to make sure you lock your apartment and turn everything off back in Lubbock. We’ve learned that the hard way over the years. A guy leaves his water running on accident or leaves the air conditioning on or something like that. Basically just kind of got a check list and text the guys that information, make sure we stay really organized.”
BEAVERS DOMINATE
Oregon State’s incredible underdog run continued Friday with a 70-56 victory against 5-seed Tennessee in a first-round game in the Midwest Region.
Roman Silva scored 16 points to lead the Beavers, who were picked to finish 12th in the Pac-12 and instead snuck into the NCAAs by winning the conference tourney.
It was the first win in the Big Dance since 1982 for Oregon State, which also led by 14 points at halftime.
“This has been a special run, and it’s lasted now for more than just the last week,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said. “We knew we had something special happening, and (the players) were very confident heading into this game.
“Defense has really carried us, and we shot the ball well, and we got contributions from a lot of different guys. So great win for the Beavers and Beaver Nation.”
ELSEWHERE IN THE MIDWEST
- Lucas Williamson scored 21 points to lead three players in double figures, and Loyola-Chicago — the Cinderella story of 2018 with its Final Four run — knocked off 9-seed Georgia Tech 71-60.
- Avery Anderson III had 19 points and eight rebounds, and Oklahoma State held off 13-seed Liberty 69-60.
- Quentin Grimes led six players in double figures, and 2-seed Houston roared past Cleveland State 87-58.
