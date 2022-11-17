So far, Indiana's men's basketball season has been drama-free. Heavenly, almost.
There have been no obvious chinks in the Hoosiers' armor, apart perhaps from inconsistentcy from guard Xavier Johnson, and in two blowout wins, many question marks entering the season have been answered in an encouraging manner.
On Friday, however, Indiana confronts a hurdle it has had trouble clearing for over a decade — a true road contest.
No. 12 Indiana treks to Cincinnati to face Xavier at the Cintas Center as part of the annual Big Ten-Big East Gavitt Games. Tipoff is 6 p.m.
The Hoosiers rarely stray from Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall during the nonconference portion of the schedule, but when they have it hasn't been a happy trip.
Since Indiana defeated North Carolina State on its home court during the 2011-12 season, the Hoosiers haven't won a nonconference game on an enemy court.
Granted, the nonconference road losing streak is comprised of just nine games spread out over more than a decade, but Indiana coach Mike Woodson knows if the Hoosiers want to achieve at a national level, they have to exorcise their road demons.
"I'm kind of anxious to see where we are going into tomorrow night's game because we are going to have to be a good road team in order get where we need to go," Woodson said.
It hasn't just been nonconference road games that have bedeviled the Hoosiers. During the 2021-22 season, Indiana was 3-8 away from Assembly Hall in all road contests.
At least in that department, the Hoosiers can claim they were close to overcoming their traveling blues. Half of the losses were by five points or less or were in overtime.
"It's never easy winning on the road. It's always going to be a challenge, but we have to take that challenge and use it to our advantage," Indiana guard Trey Galloway said. "I think we have the guys who have been through it and been through it for a while."
Two guys who haven't been through it are freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and freshman swingman Malik Reneau, both key components in Indiana's encouraging 2-0 start.
While Hood-Schifino is still hunting to find his shot, he's been valuable in every other sense. He's averaged six assists and 3.5 rebounds.
Reneau has been one of the quartet of Hoosiers who have provided nitro to the Indiana attack off the bench, but his all-around contribution really stands out.
Among Indiana players who have played at least 10 minutes per game, Reneau has the highest usage rate at 34.1%.
Usage rate is an advanced stat that tracks how often a player is involved in any action — scoring, assists, rebounds, etc. — while they're on the floor. Reneau is seven percentage points ahead of Trayce Jackson-Davis in that department.
Still, this is the road, and neither Hood-Schifino nor Reneau have entered a college cauldron before.
"They haven't had that experience. It will be fun. It's fun to go on the road and get a win. It's fun to help those guys and do what we need to do to get that win is a must," Galloway said.
"It's a mentality thing to go on the road. Having the discipline and knowing what we've got to do to follow the scout, do the little things on defense and the right things on offense. We have to have the mentality to know we can win. It's something we had to have this year."
Xavier (3-0) will be a very solid test for the Hoosiers. The Musketeers float just outside the Associated Press Top 25 after wins over Morgan State, Montana and Fairfield.
The Musketeers have size — 6-foot-11 Jack Nunge and 6-9 Zach Freemantle are Xavier's leading scorers -- but it's what they do with that size that poses a challenge.
Nunge, a Newburgh native familiar to Big Ten fans after he played at Iowa from 2017-21, spreads the floor. He's been a 38.5% 3-point shooter at Xavier, an eight-percentage point improvement from his Hawkeyes days.
Freemantle, though, is a lynch pin. A 59.4% shooter, he's a post-up threat, but he also passes the ball extremely well. He's averaged 5.7 assists.
With Xavier starting point guard Colby Jones out, Freemantle had 10 assists against Fairfield on Tuesday. Jones is questionable with an ankle sprain for Friday's game, so Freemantle could be dishing again.
"In transition, we can't get so sucked into the point where (Nunge) is trailing and he just trails right into 3-point shots. He made a couple of those the other night in their game, so we just got to be alert to that," Woodson said.
"And the big fellow, Zach, I mean, he does a lot of things out on the floor, but he mainly does a lot of his damage around the bucket. So we just got our hands filled with two bigs that we got to match with our bigs with the energy and see what happens."