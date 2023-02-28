BLOOMINGTON — Walking out of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday, it’s hard to believe when everyone walked in Indiana still had a chance at a share of the Big Ten title and the No. 1 seed at next week’s Big Ten tournament.
What Indiana fans walked out on was the Hoosiers’ worst home performance in four years. Iowa blew the doors off No. 15 Indiana from the jump and never let the Hoosiers up to breathe. Indiana suffered a baffling 90-68 defeat at the hands of the Hawkeyes.
It was Indiana’s worst home loss since a 23-point defeat to Michigan on Jan. 25, 2019.
It doesn’t need to be said Indiana wasn’t up for the contest. Iowa’s statistical prowess spoke volumes.
Iowa converted 55.6% from the field. Four Hawkeyes reached double-figure scoring, led by Kris Murray’s 26 points. Tony Perkins added 23.
Meanwhile, Indiana never gave itself a chance. Down just 11 at halftime despite Iowa’s on-demand scoring, the Hoosiers faded in the second half with a 33.3% second-half shooting slump.
Indiana coach Mike Woodson apologized to fans in the wake of the defeat.
“I’m not real happy. We left our game in West Lafayette. It’s just unacceptable the way we played tonight. I apologize to our fans. I’m the coach, I have to get them ready to play. That was a bull- — performance tonight,” Woodson said.
Indiana forward-center Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 26 points and 13 rebounds and became the school’s all-time rebounding leader, passing Alan Henderson. But it wasn’t a night where individual accolades were going to be celebrated.
“Everyone’s upset. After the game last weekend (a 79-71 win at No. 5 Purdue) and then coming back with this — it isn’t what we stand for,” Jackson-Davis said. “There’s not much to be said. We just have to come in tomorrow and work.”
In the game at Iowa City, Indiana led by 21 in the first half against the Hawkeyes before giving up the lead. Iowa nearly repeated the feat on Indiana’s home court.
Iowa made its first five shots of the contest, including a trio of 3-pointers. Indiana was behind by eight before it responded with points of its own.
When the early Iowa spurt petered out and Indiana pulled back Iowa’s lead to 21-18, it seemed the Hawkeyes’ early success was just a hot streak, but it turned out to be a canary in a very deep coal mine for the Hoosiers.
Iowa responded with a streak of 11 possessions out of 12 with at least a point.
At one point, Iowa got to the rim for a make or a foul on six of seven trips.
“We weren’t into the ball. Our nail and slot just weren’t there tonight,” Jackson-Davis said. “I’m supposed to just be there and not supposed to be switching on to guards. Usually, it’s the nail that takes that. It was just a full meltdown of our defensive plan, and they exploited that.”
At the end of the stretch, Iowa led 43-26 and led by 11 at halftime.
The Hawkeyes converted 57.1% in the first half. The Hoosiers had hit bottom, right?
When Jackson-Davis stole an early second-half Iowa inbounds pass to cut the deficit to nine, it seemed so, but it was a false dawn.
Iowa picked up right where it left off. The Hawkeyes hit their first six shots of the second half, and unlike the first half, where Indiana matched several of Iowa’s buckets with one of its own, the Hoosiers went ice cold.
Iowa made 8-of-12 to start the second half while Indiana converted just 3-of-12. The Hawkeyes pushed their lead to 65-42 by the 14:08 mark, and there was no road back for the Hoosiers.
“They had their way doing everything they wanted to do,” Woodson said. “Defense was non-existent tonight. I thought we prepared. They just competed. They came in and kicked our a--. It’s just that simple.”
Among other things, the loss is damaging to Indiana’s Big Ten tournament path next week in Chicago. Indiana dropped to 11-8 in Big Ten play, putting itself in jeopardy of falling as far as the ninth-seed depending on results elsewhere in the Big Ten.
Indiana loses tiebreakers against the teams currently in the top four. The Hoosiers will need to win their finale Sunday and get help for any hope of gaining a double-bye in the Big Ten tournament.
The Hoosiers host Michigan on Sunday.