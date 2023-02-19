BLOOMINGTON – When Purdue closed the first half with a 9-0 run to cut Indiana’s halftime lead to just three points, one had to wonder whether the coronation sold-out Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall came for was in the cards.
Not to worry. The second-ranked Hoosiers rarely disappoint.
A dominant third quarter helped Indiana put plenty of distance between itself and its in-state rival. Indiana surged ahead and didn’t look back in an 83-60 victory in front of a record crowd of 17,222 on Sunday.
The win gave Indiana at least a share of the Big Ten regular season championship -- the first time the Hoosiers have had a piece of the title in 40 years.
Indiana can clinch the title outright if it can win at Iowa next week.
Indiana didn’t delay its celebration. After the game, the team received a Big Ten championship trophy, and the Hoosiers cut down the nets in front of adoring fans and an emotional head coach Teri Moren, who won her first conference championship as a coach since she won a share of the Missouri Valley Conference in 2014 with Indiana State.
“We had this mindset of if we can do it in front of home crowd, what a great experience, moment and memory that will be for our players,” Moren said. “Our kids never take their eye off the ball, but to do it front of 17,000 fans, our friends and family makes it special."
“It was special for me because I’ve been a part of multiple teams that had a chance to do it but fell short. To finally be able to win was good,” guard Grace Berger said.
The 1983 Big Ten co-champions were there to celebrate the moment and were honored during a media timeout with a standing ovation from the huge crowd.
“That team shows up for all of the alumni outings. That team has shown a tremendous amount of support for us. They’re in our locker room, and we want our alumni to feel a part of what we’re doing,” Moren said.
It was also a day of celebration apart from team achievement. Seniors Berger and Alyssa Geary were honored in their last regular season home games.
While Geary played sparingly this season after her transfer from Providence, Berger is an all-time program legend. She is the winningest player in Indiana history. She was all smiles after the game, especially when she climbed the ladder to cut down a piece of championship net.
“She means everything to this program. Going into the game, we had a championship in mind. People like Grace and Coach Moren built this program,” Indiana forward Sydney Parrish said.
Moren was tearful as she paid tribute to Berger.
“You have to have belief. Six years ago, she believed in this program, she believed in me and in the vision. For that, I’ll always be grateful because that’s what it takes,” Moren said.
Mackenzie Holmes was one of five Hoosiers in double figures with 20 points. Berger had 14 points and 10 assists. Parrish had 13 points and 10 rebounds.
The game offered up a few surprises. Indiana led 20-12 late in the first quarter and seemed on its way to a pro forma victory despite the fact Purdue guard Lasha Petree was at her scoring best.
Purdue, however, sliced its deficit to two before Indiana rallied again, this time with a 10-2 run to make it 37-25. Again, the blowout seemed imminent.
Except Purdue held Indiana scoreless on its last six first-half possessions, and Petree -- who scored 17 of her game-high 23 points in the first half -- got some help. Purdue’s 9-0 run to end the first half had three different Boilermakers contributing to the rally as Indiana’s lead sunk to 37-34 by halftime.
“We were proud of them. We made a couple of plays and fought back. With a three-point game at halftime, you feel good about what you’re doing,” Purdue coach Katie Gearlds said.
When in doubt if you’re Indiana, you turn to your best options.
Holmes and Berger scored Indiana’s first 13 points of the third quarter. Purdue couldn’t keep up, and this time, the Boilermakers were down for the count.
The Hoosiers outscored the Boilermakers 27-11 to start the third quarter. In the second half, Holmes (10 points), Berger (10 points, six assists), Chloe Moore-McNeil (eight points) and Parrish (eight points) were the major scoring contributors.
“The third quarter for them offensively was really, really good. I know they hang their hat on the defensive end, but offensively they shot 69% in the third quarter. There’s not a lot of weaknesses out there on that IU team,” Gearlds said.
Indiana gets a week off before the trip to Iowa next Sunday.