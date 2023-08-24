BLOOMINGTON -- When it comes to men’s soccer, Indiana always expects to be playing for a College Cup.
The Hoosiers have been in soccer’s national championship match three times since 2017. In every case, the Hoosiers were bridesmaids -- including last fall, when they lost in the national championship match in excruciating fashion to Syracuse in a penalty shootout.
With an abundance of players returning, the sky is the limit for the No. 2-ranked Hoosiers, who opened their season at Notre Dame on Thursday.
“We have a lot of speed and quickness that teams are going to have problems with,” Indiana coach Todd Yeagley said.
Much of it is in attack. Though Indiana (14-5-6 in 2022) lost leading goal scorer Ryan Wittenbrink, attackers Tommy Mihalic (seven goals) and Sam Sarver (four goals) both return. Pennsylvania Player of the Year Collins Oduro is an exciting freshman who will also be a goal-scoring factor.
The spine of the Hoosiers’ midfield is Patrick McDonald and Jack Wagoner.
“Both played a huge role. Patty is in to his third season, and Jack is one of our brightest discoveries,” Yeagley said.
Indiana returns goalkeeper JT Harms, who kept six clean sheets in 2022. Center back Joey Maher and right back Brett Bebej (four goals) return on the backline and are joined by Fairleigh Dickinson transfer Hugo Bacharach, who provides a towering presence at 6-foot-4.
Indiana was picked second in the Big Ten behind Maryland.
• Elsewhere in the state: Butler was picked second in the Big East Midwest Division preseason poll. The Bulldogs’ star is forward Palmer Ault (10 goals, six assists), the Preseason Big East Offensive Player of the Year.
Notre Dame was picked fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Coastal Division. Daniel Russo is the leading returning goal scorer at six goals.
Evansville was picked fourth in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll. The Purple Aces return 25 players led by MVC Freshman of the Year Nacho Diaz Barragan, a forward.
Eight starters return at IUPUI, including Lukas Hackaa, who scored eight goals for the Jaguars. IUPUI was picked second in the Horizon League preseason poll. Purdue Fort Wayne was picked ninth.
Southern Indiana was chosen sixth (mid-pack) in the Ohio Valley Conference preseason poll.
VOLLEYBALL
In the rugged Big Ten, Purdue is part of the reason it’s rugged. The Boilermakers seek their ninth straight NCAA Tournament appearance. Purdue was tabbed fifth in the Big Ten preseason poll and is ranked 16th in the AVCA preseason coaches poll.
Purdue is young. There are 12 underclassmen, but these aren’t your ordinary youthful players.
Purdue is excited about a recruiting class ranked third nationally by PrepVolleyball.com, including top-ranked incoming freshman Chloe Chicoine, another outside hitter.
Along with Chicoine, setter Taylor Anderson, opposite hitter Grace Heaney, defensive specialists Julia Kane and Rachel Williams and outside hitter Kenna Wollard form a core of super freshmen.
“We have six really good players coming in, and just getting them comfortable for the upcoming season is a big priority because we are so young,” sophomore outside hitter Eva Hudson said during Big Ten volleyball media day.
Hudson is exciting in her own right. She led the Big Ten in kills (4.21 per set) in 2022 and was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Naturally, Hudson was chosen to be on the preseason All-Big Ten team.
A veteran presence comes from second-team All-Big Ten selections Maddie Schermerhorn and Raven Colvin are also back.
“We're excited about this opportunity. We're going to have a really fun team, a really competitive group of athletes,” Purdue coach Dave Shondell said.
• Elsewhere in the state: Indiana expects to make strides as a young core recruited by coach Steve Aird begins to mature. Setter Camryn Haworth was a preseason All-Big Ten selection. The Hoosiers were picked eighth in the preseason poll.
Notre Dame was picked 10th in the ACC preseason poll. Outside hitter Lucy Trump (2.83 kills per set) leads the attack while Phyona Schrader (8.12 assists per set) provides the service.
Butler was chosen eighth in the Big East preseason poll. Defensive specialist Jaymeson Kinley made the preseason all-conference team.
Ball State was picked to win the Mid-American Conference West Division in the preseason poll, though Bowling Green edged Ball State in being picked as the preseason tournament champion favorite.
Middle hitter Marie Plitt and setter Megan Wielonski were both preseason All-MAC selections. Cait Snyder, a 2022 All-MAC honoree, is also back as an outside hitter.
Evansville was picked highest among the MVC’s Indiana teams in the conference preseason poll. The Purple Aces were tabbed fifth, led by Guilia Cardona (4.35 kills per set). Cardona ranked third nationally in points with 674. Valparaiso (sixth) and Indiana State (12th, last) rounded out the state’s teams in the MVC poll.
Purdue Fort Wayne (picked seventh) and IUPUI (ninth) are expected to be in the bottom half of the Horizon League.
Southern Indiana was picked last in the OVC preseason poll.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Notre Dame (17-3-3 in 2022) is the best team in the state and is ranked No. 3 nationally after advancing to an NCAA quarterfinal in 2022. The Fighting Irish were picked fourth in the preseason ACC poll.
The Fighting Irish are off to a 1-0-1 start. Senior defender Eva Gaetino is an All-ACC selection and is on the National Defender Watch List. Scoring comes from returning forward Maddie Mercado, who had 10 goals in 2022.
• Elsewhere in the state: Little is expected from Purdue and Indiana. The Boilermakers were picked 11th and the Hoosiers 13th (last) in the Big Ten preseason poll. Purdue’s leading scorers, Gracie Dunaway (six goals) and Kayla Budish (four goals), are both back.
Indiana is inexperienced and struggled to score in 2022, scoring only three goals in 2022 against Big Ten opponents.
Butler is fourth in the Big East preseason poll. Abby Isger (eight goals, 12 assists) was the preseason Big East Offensive Player of the Year.
In the MAC, Ball State was picked third in the preseason poll as the Cardinals return four of the five players -- Delaney Caldwell, Avery Fenchel, Lexi Fraley and Abby Elgert -- they placed on the All-MAC teams in 2022. Fenchel scored 11 goals in 2022.
Valparaiso is expected to be the best of the Indiana MVC contingent. The Beacons are defending regular-season champs. Picked second in 2023, Addy Joiner leads the way returning seven goals. Indiana State (10th) and Evansville (11th) round out the Indiana contingent in the preseason poll.
Purdue Fort Wayne was picked third in the Horizon League preseason poll. Goalkeeper Samantha Castaneda is on the United Soccer Coaches Players To Watch List. IUPUI was picked sixth.
OTHER SPORTS
Cross country preseason polls have yet to be released, but the best returning runners in the state are both from Notre Dame.
On the men’s side it's Carter Solomon, who was a 2022 All-American and who finished 18th in the NCAA championships.
On the women’s side, Olivia Markezich was also a 2022 All-American and was the eighth-place finisher in the NCAA championships. She was also the NCAA steeplechase champion in track and field.
Indiana brought up the rear in Big Ten field hockey in 2022, but the Hoosiers placed three players -- Sofia Arrebola Garcia, Sarah Charley and Sydney Keid -- on the 2023 preseason Big Ten watch list.