Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 75F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 75F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.