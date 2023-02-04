Only one team has stopped the No. 4-ranked Indiana women's basketball team. Purdue will be the latest to try at 2 p.m. Sunday at Mackey Arena ... and there will be a near-unprecedented crowd on hand to witness it.
Purdue has announced the game is already a sellout, the first for the Boilermakers' women's program since the 2000 season and only the third overall in school history. It's the first time the Indiana-Purdue women's game has sold out at Mackey Arena.
"It's super-exciting. Sold out Mackey is a new experience. It's going to be a really fun atmosphere," Purdue guard Abbey Ellis said.
Huge turnout or not, it won't be easy for the Boilermakers to solve the Hoosiers, even though Purdue has improved greatly in 2023 in coach Katie Gearlds' second season.
Both teams shoot the ball uncommonly well.
Indiana (21-1, 11-1 Big Ten) is second in the nation with a 50.6% conversion rate. The primary reason being the excellence of post player Mackenzie Holmes.
The senior is converting a remarkable 69.2% of her shots and has led the Hoosiers in scoring in six of the last seven games.
Holmes (22.3 points per game overall) has not scored less than 21 points in Indiana's last six contests.
Indiana is also 8-0 since guard Grace Berger returned from a knee injury Jan. 8.
Purdue (15-6, 6-5) isn't far behind Indiana in the shooting department as the Boilermakers have converted 46.2% of their shots, good for the 22nd ranking in the nation.
Ellis (11.9 points per game) has been Purdue's leading scorer in four of its last five games. The Australian is getting back to the form she showed early in her career when she averaged 15.6 points as a freshman at Cal Poly.
"I was getting into that role in the few games before that. With the teams we're playing, it's how the defenders are that I'm able to score a bit more based on quickness and the 3-point shot," Ellis said.
Ellis' production has come at a good time as leading scorer Lasha Petree (13.9 points per game) has slowed of late. Petree has reached double-figure scoring just once in Purdue's last six games.
Both teams have had marquee wins in the last two weeks.
Purdue won at both No. 22 Illinois on Jan. 26 and No. 2 Ohio State on Jan. 29. The victory in Columbus, Ohio, was the first time the Boilermakers have ever won a game against a top-five team on the road.
"We had a solid week last week, but it's always 1-0. That has to be our mindset," Gearlds told the Purdue media. "Indiana is, by far, the best team I've seen since I've coached here."
Indiana did not have media availability prior to the game with coach Teri Moren or players.
The Hoosiers ran a gauntlet of No. 21 Illinois, No. 13 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State unscathed in late January. Indiana won each of the games by double-digit margins, with the Illinois and Michigan wins coming on the road.
Indiana has won nine in a row after suffering its only loss of the season Dec. 29 at Michigan State.
Big Ten stakes are high for both. Indiana, currently a half-game ahead of Iowa, whom the Hoosiers will host next Thursday, wants to maintain the pole position.
Purdue is currently in seventh but very much in the fight to get into the Big Ten's top four, which awards a double-bye in the conference tournament.