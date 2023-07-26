INDIANAPOLIS -- Northwestern interim head coach David Braun has a lot on his plate. Not all of it is about football.
“My wife’s due date is our report date to camp. We’ll be going (to the hospital) on Friday morning and hoping to meet our baby girl sometime this weekend,” soon-to-be-proud-papa Braun told a much-larger-than usual media throng covering Northwestern’s media availability during the afternoon session on the first day of Big Ten football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium.
A baby on the way is stressful enough. In addition to that, Braun has been thrust into the unenviable position of having to keep Northwestern’s football program moving in the right direction. This after the Wildcats have become embroiled in a hazing scandal that cost long-time coach Pat Fitzgerald his job on July 10.
“I’ve had some incredible challenges put in front of me in my coaching career. I’ve been out of my comfort zone many times, and that’s where growth comes from. I’ve never been this far outside my comfort zone,” Braun admitted.
Braun’s media sessions -- 15 minutes before TV cameras in the “official” press conference and for 40 minutes in a less formal question-and-answer period later -- were dominated by the hazing allegations that came to light in late June.
He is the first Northwestern athletic employee to speak publicly since Fitzgerald was terminated in mid-July. Braun only came to Northwestern’s staff in January, intended to be the defensive coordinator.
Braun told the media he hasn’t read about every hazing allegation that has come to light. He also hasn’t spoken with players about anything that preceded his time at Northwestern. Braun has maintained contact with Fitzgerald.
Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti noted the conference isn’t yet involved in Northwestern’s on-going investigation.
“The process in the conference in these matters is that (investigation) is led by the institution. There is no investigation being launched by the conference. We’ll wait to see what the results of those investigations are and have further comments at that time,” Petitti said.
For legal reasons, Braun said nothing about specific allegations. There are at least four lawsuits pending related to Northwestern’s hazing allegations. He said his mission is to support the players.
“I won’t comment on anything that is alleged. I’m confident our university has procedures in place to do what they need to do to seek facts and make decisions based off the facts. I have full confidence in the (players) in that facility right now,” Braun said.
Braun admitted some Wildcats remain fiercely loyal to Fitzgerald and remain unhappy about his ouster.
“It depends on the individual. There are guys who mourned and moved on. There are guys who are angry and frustrated and don’t understand something they viewed as an opportunity to attack the season with Coach Fitz isn’t going to happen,” Braun said.
In addition to the severity of the alleged hazing, part of what triggered Fitzgerald’s termination was the alleged disconnect between what he said he didn’t know about and what was going on inside the team and what the university believes he should have known. It’s now Braun’s challenge to tackle.
“We have to make sure there’s perfect alignment from our university leadership, athletic administration, myself and then our entire staff down to our players. We have to understand that those expectations are there. Then we have to be fiercely intentional about observing everything,” Braun said.
Coaches very often like to project control over every aspect of the football operation. Braun was asked how much reach coaches really have into their players’ actions.
“To think you’ll have full control over 100 adolescent young men or an entire program and the pieces that go into it isn’t realistic. You have to feel like you’re populating your organization with the right people,” Braun said. “That’s going to be part of the biggest learning curve I go through. What does that look like? It will be an incredible challenge, one that I will have to seek a great deal of experience and wisdom from others.”
Northwestern’s players declined the chance to speak for themselves. Three Wildcats scheduled to be in Indianapolis announced Tuesday they would not attend.
Northwestern’s hazing has shone a light on the culture of football and athletics in general. Reports Tuesday said Northwestern was being sued by a volleyball player for alleged hazing.
In a different way, the locker room culture will likely be on trial again during Thursday’s session as a Wednesday report by Front Row Sports highlighted an alleged toxic culture within P.J. Fleck’s Minnesota program.
Nearly everyone weighed in on how to strike the right balance between growing a bond in the locker room without falling to the temptation of hazing.
“We have great guys in our locker room, and it’s a testament to the coaching staff and the guys they recruited,” Penn State defensive end Adisa Isaac said. “We have a love for each other and a brotherhood. (Hazing) has never come up.
“Hazing shouldn’t be a part of football. It shouldn’t be a part of anything. I don’t think that’s OK. What we have in our locker room is special. We focus on what we have going on and keeping positive eliminates a lot of those issues.”
Rutgers coach Greg Schiano was asked how to strike the right balance between team-building and hazing.
“Team-building is the exact opposite (of hazing). When you sacrifice for your teammate, that’s team-building. When every player and every coach is sacrificing for each other, that will build a team a heckuva lot faster,” Schiano said.