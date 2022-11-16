MUNCIE — Ohio controls its own destiny to battle in the Mid-American Conference championship game after a 32-18 road win against the Ball State Cardinals on Tuesday at Scheumann Stadium.
Sieh Bangura ran for a career-high 148 yards and scored two TDs on 23 carries in the victory, keeping the Bobcats atop the MAC East Division standings.
After a roughing the kicker penalty on fourth down kept the second drive alive for the Cardinals, Carson Steele gained 46 rushing yards on consecutive carries. The MAC rushing leader trucked an Ohio defender on a first down carry for 19 yards. Then he leaped to hurdle over the safety on the next play for a 27-yard gain.
Ball State (5-6, 3-4 MAC) stalled with goal-to-go, and Ben VonGunten made a 21-yard field goal to give the Cardinals a 3-0 lead with 6:44 left in the first quarter.
On the final play of the first quarter, facing third-and-12, Ohio quarterback Curtis Rourke completed a 13-yard pass to Jacoby Jones to sustain the Bobcats' drive. Rourke recently passed 5,000 career passing yards at Ohio, placing him among the top five quarterbacks in program history. Ohio (8-3, 6-1 MAC) used a 15-play, 81-yard drive to score on a 6-yard TD run by Bangura and take a 7-3 advantage early in the second quarter.
On the next possession for Ball State, Ohio defensive back Torrie Cox Jr. laid the hammer on Steele, popping the ball loose and recovering the fumble for the Bobcats inside of Cardinals' territory.
“When Carson went out and was unable to return in the second half, we had to rely a little bit more on our passing game,” Ball State head coach Mike Neu said
Rourke completed a 13-yard pass to Sam Wiglusz in the end zone, catching his 10th TD of the season, giving the Bobcats a 14-3 lead over Ball State midway through the second quarter.
On third-and-goal inside the Ball State 5-yard line, Jaquan Amos sacked Rourke to keep the game within two scores. Nathanial Vakos then drilled a 21-yard field goal to extend the Bobcats' lead to 17-3 before halftime.
On the Cardinals' first offensive play in the second half, following an Ohio punt that pinned the Ball State offense on its own 1-yard line, Alvin Floyd, Zack Sanders and Rodney Matthews met in the red turf to score a safety and increase the lead to 19-3 with 8:46 left in the third quarter.
“Tough way to end it here. We played against a good football team here in Ohio, and you can’t lose the turnover battle the way that we did and expect to win the game,” Neu said.
With 1:13 left in the third quarter, Ball State QB John Paddock delivered a 10-yard TD pass to Tanner Koziol. The Cardinals successfully scored the 2-point conversion on a completion to Brady Hunt to bring the deficit to 19-11. The senior later delivered a 7-yard touchdown pass to Hunt in the corner of the end zone to keep the game within striking distance with under 10 minutes remaining in regulation.
“John is a fighter. That is just what his DNA is,” Neu said. “He has always been that way. He is going to give you everything he’s got all the way until the end. I thought he made some big throws there, certainly in the second half.”
Bangura burst away for a 41-yard run late in the third quarter. Then he bulldozed his way to score his 10th rushing TD of the season and expand the lead to 26-11 one minute into the fourth quarter.
“He’s been playing well for the last few weeks there," Neu said. "They have got a good system in place. They run their offense, I call it clock control, if you will. They utilize the whole 40-second clock as much as they possibly can and keep those defensive lineman down in a stance. They really test their mental toughness by having their hand down there for 32-33 seconds before they snap the ball.”
Vakos made all three field goal attempts in the game, including two late 37-yard and 23-yard FGs to stretch the lead in the win.
“We got to regroup here,” Neu said. “We got one more opportunity next Tuesday night. I believe in this team. When the going gets tough, the tough get going.”
Ball State visits Oxford, Ohio, next Tuesday for the season finale in a conference matchup against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks.