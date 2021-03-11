INDIANAPOLIS -- No. 9 Ohio State appeared headed for a comfortable win Thursday afternoon against Minnesota in the Big Ten Tournament.
But in the closing minutes, the Buckeyes got sloppy, and All-Big Ten Minnesota point guard Marcus Carr hit some clutch shots.
In the end, Ohio State escaped with a 79-75 win over the Golden Gophers at Lucas Oil Stadium. It took a tip-toe play along the end line by Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell with 2.6 seconds left to secure the win.
With Carr missing a free throw on purpose with Minnesota down 77-75, Liddell fought for the loose ball, kept his balance and handed the ball off to Duane Washington Jr., who was fouled. Washington calmly went to the line and made a pair of free throws to help Ohio State snap a four-game losing streak.
“I knew E.J. was going to try to stay in bounds, for his life, pretty much,” Ohio State forward Justice Sueing said. “To be honest, I thought he was going to throw the ball up in the air because there was only a few seconds left, but he was able to stay composed.”
Sueing and Washington led five Ohio State scorers in double figures with 16 points. Liddell added 14 points, with Kyle Young scoring 11 points and former Indianapolis Arsenal Tech standout C.J. Walker scoring 10 points and dishing six assists.
Ohio State (19-8) next gets Purdue in the quarterfinals (2 p.m., Big Ten Network). Purdue knocked off the Buckeyes twice during the regular season.
“They were the only team to sweep us this year,” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. “It was a couple of close games, particularly the one at our place, where their freshman (Jaden) Ivey made a great play. It’s going to be a physical game as it always is.”
Ohio State was up 72-60 with 1:38 remaining after a pair of Sueing free throws before Minnesota (14-15) made a final charge. Carr began it with a 3-pointer, then a jumper to cut Ohio State’s lead to 72-65 with 1:08 left.
A turnover against Minnesota’s press by Walker and three of four missed free throws by Sueing gave the Gophers a chance to further cut into the lead. Carr’s fourth 3-pointer with 13 seconds left cut Ohio State’s lead to 75-74, but Liddell was able to hit a pair of free throws to extend Ohio State’s lead back to 77-74 with under 10 seconds remaining.
“It’s March,” Walker said. “You’ve got to survive and advance. You have to do what you have to do to win a game. Minnesota got going at the end, made some tough shots, got some turnovers and we missed some free throws, some momentum plays they had, but we stayed connected.”
Carr led Minnesota with 24 points, with freshman Jamal Mashburn Jr. adding 18 points for the Golden Gophers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.