There were the usual platitudes and praise for new Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti when he was introduced to the media Friday, but the seventh leader of the venerable conference gave some hints on some substantive issues on the table as well.
Petitti, who was named to succeed Kevin Warren on April 12, spoke to the hot-button issues facing collegiate athletics. Namely, whether student-athletes will be paid directly by their universities and the lack of rules on name, image and likeness.
Petitti comes to these issues from an outsider’s perspective of sorts. He has no academic background but has been around college athletics via his career in television media.
Petitti has worked for ABC, CBS and MLB Network. He’s most recently been chief operating officer of Major League Baseball.
Petitti has had a front seat to many of the changes that have created the current collegiate environment. At ABC, Petitti was instrumental in creating the former Bowl Championship Series.
So while Petitti hasn’t been around the college game for the most recent changes like NIL and the transfer portal, he’s not on unfamiliar ground when it comes to reading the lay of the land.
Petitti spoke first about the status of student-athletes. There’s a growing belief legal cases will compel colleges to pay their athletes, which would legally make them employees.
Petitti expressed hope it wouldn’t come to that.
“It’s going to take great collaboration among the conferences to come up with the right solution,” Petitti said. “I start with the core, a combination of opportunity through academics and athletics. I’ve read about the employee model. I want people to understand what all that means going forward.”
What that means could be anything from the way Title IX is applied to the ability to be fired for non-performance to potential tax issues. It could also mean universities have more control over how money is funneled to athletes.
“Just like the prior generations of student-athletes, this generation will need different things, different levels of support. They might need different benefits, which is underway and happening,” Petitti said. “You can embrace all of that change without really having to change the actual model. That’s the sweet spot of what we’re trying to do.”
Petitti supports the principle of NIL, but he aligned himself with people like NCAA president Charlie Baker who prefer national legislation to create the rules for what is currently a lawless landscape.
“Going forward, what is that system going to be? College athletics is one national ecosystem. The Big Ten competes across multiple states and competes nationally for championships. That system deserves a national solution and a national system,” Petitti said. “That’s why the collaboration (between conferences) is so important. That’s why federal legislation is a lot about you’ve been reading about. It’s the best solution. State by state doesn’t seem to make sense for a system that competes the way we do.”
Petitti also addressed the addition of Southern California and UCLA in the 2024-25 academic year, citing the need to make sure their transition is handled as smoothly as possible. Petitti gave no detail on the potential for Big Ten divisions in football or what scheduling philosophies might be.
He also cited the big potential in the expanded College Football Playoff, which will be a 12-team field as of 2024, and the major growth in interest shown in women’s college basketball, with the Big Ten playing an integral role in it with several top-25 programs in 2023.
He dodged any question on conference realignment. The Big Ten is oft-mentioned as a suitor for the likes of Oregon, Washington and Stanford, among others.
“I think, as Big Ten commissioner, my job is to make sure the conference is as strong in the future as its always been,” Petitti said.
Before Petitti gave his thoughts, the Big Ten presidents who were responsible for hiring him sung his praises at the press conference at the Big Ten’s headquarters in Chicago. The Big Ten used the TurnkeyZRG search firm to zero in on Petitti.
“In our interviews, he wowed us with his knowledge of the challenges facing our industry and his track record for finding innovative solutions to complex challenges. He’s known as a collaborator and someone who simply gets things done,” Maryland president Darryll Pines said.