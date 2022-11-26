BLOOMINGTON – The dream scenario for Purdue became a glorious reality in the Old Oaken Bucket Game at Indiana’s Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
When Nebraska won at Iowa on Friday, Purdue was handed the biggest opportunity the program has had since its 2000 Rose Bowl season – a chance to play in the Big Ten Championship Game.
It took time to kick the door in, but the Boilermakers were not denied by the star-crossed Hoosiers. Purdue trailed at halftime but overwhelmed Indiana in the second half on its way to a 30-16 victory that clinched the Big Ten West Division crown as well as retention of the Old Oaken Bucket.
Purdue will play Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game at 8 p.m. next Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. It’s the first time the Boilermakers have played in the Big Ten title game since the game began in 2011.
The jubilant Boilermakers celebrated at Memorial Stadium with a sizable contingent of black-and-gold-clad fans, their ranks undoubtedly swelled by the unexpected news from Iowa City on Friday when Nebraska upset Iowa.
“There were ups and downs this season, and some things were out of our control. Today, to come out in a game like this and win? It’s awesome,” Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones said.
For Purdue coach Jeff Brohm, it was the biggest moment of his six-year tenure in West Lafayette.
“This feels tremendous. You put in a lot of hard work for dreaming about this opportunity. A lot of things had to go our way. We understand that. We battled and played every game. We found a way to do it in the end,” Brohm said.
Purdue (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten) outscored Indiana 27-9 in the second half and outgained the Hoosiers 164-45 in the decisive third quarter. Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell threw for 177 of his 290 yards after halftime.
Purdue running back Devin Mockobee rushed for 99 yards and had 58 receiving yards on a day in which he was questionable due to a concussion. Jones was brilliant, with four catches for 143 yards and the game-breaking 60-yard touchdown.
Indiana (4-8, 2-7) had its own stars. Running back Jaylin Lucas rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown. Receiver Emery Simmons had four catches for 64 yards, but the nightmare for the Hoosiers was the weapon that was taken from their arsenal.
Quarterback Dexter Williams II, so important in a late-season improvement from the Hoosier, suffered a non-contact injury near the end of the first quarter. Indiana coach Tom Allen said it was a knee injury and not an ACL injury, but it was “obviously serious.”
“It was just a freaky non-contact injury. It can’t even put it into words. Snake-bitten is how I feel about the key injuries for our guys the last two years,” Allen said.
Explosive would be the way to describe the start of the contest as all of the first-half points were tallied less than four minutes into the contest.
Purdue came out firing, gaining first downs on its first five plays from scrimmage, but the Hoosiers’ defense finally held firm at the Indiana 11. Purdue was forced to kick a field goal as Mitchell Fineran converted from 29 yards.
Indiana responded immediately. On its second play from scrimmage, running back Jaylin Lucas took a pitch left, beat Purdue’s linebackers to the edge, and hit the jets. Lucas’s 71-yard run awoke the Indiana faithful at Memorial Stadium as Indiana took a 7-3 lead.
The Hoosiers kept that lead into the second half, but it was a strange and also disheartening route to get there for both teams.
Purdue’s offense struggled after its first-series surge. O’Connell was long with his downfield passes, while Purdue’s offensive line, ravaged by injury, struggled to protect O’Connell in any case.
Meanwhile, Indiana’s gameplan was working to a tee. The Hoosiers controlled the clock on the ground, led by Williams.
That is … until Williams suffered his horrific injury with 45 seconds left in the first quarter.
On only his second pass attempt, Williams rolled left and when he planted his leg, his knee buckled. Williams went down with the non-contact injury and was eventually carted off the field.
“It was a devastating loss. He did a great job last week, and we felt great about our gameplan. It was working to perfection,” Allen lamented.
The Hoosiers' clock-control offense kept on working despite Williams' injury. A 7-3 halftime lead had Allen rallying his players on the sideline to keep the good vibes for the Hoosiers going.
However, Purdue finally unstuck itself on its first third-quarter series. Starting from its own 18-yard line, O’Connell, still struggling with his downfield accuracy, threw sideline routes to Mockobee instead to get back into rhythm.
“I felt like, coming out of the half, they were calling my number, and we needed to get some momentum in the second half,” Mockobee said.
It worked for the Boilermakers as tight end Payne Durham caught the final of O’Connell's five completed passes for a 15-yard touchdown to put Purdue up 10-7.
The Boilermakers took control for good with 6:06 left in the third quarter. On third-and-1 from the Indiana 27, the Hoosiers stacked their defense for a run up the middle. Mockobee, however, cut off of left tackle and found daylight. Mockobee’s 27-yard touchdown staked Purdue to a 17-7 lead.
Intrigue was injected into the proceedings when Campbell booted a 28-yard field goal with 11:06 left in the game to make it 17-10.
Purdue was in no mood to put the outcome in doubt. On Purdue’s third play from scrimmage after the Campbell field goal, O’Connell found Jones all alone behind the Indiana secondary. Jones hauled in a 60-yard touchdown catch, and Purdue led 24-10 with 9:38 left.
Indiana had two series to try to tie the game, but they were for naught. Purdue put the game away with an 8-yard interception return for a touchdown by Cory Trice.