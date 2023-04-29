Purdue’s stout offense was a big reason the Boilermakers won the Big Ten’s West Division title in 2023, and Saturday’s NFL Draft demonstrated how appealing those players were to the pros.
Three Purdue offensive players were chosen in the NFL Draft on Saturday, as rounds four to seven signaled completion of the NFL Draft.
The overall total of five Boilermakers selected was the largest contingent of Purdue players to go in a single draft since 2004.
Wide receiver Charlie Jones and quarterback Aidan O’Connell, boyhood friends in suburban Chicago before becoming one-year teammates for Purdue, were chosen four picks apart in the fourth round.
Jones was taken 131st overall by the Cincinnati Bengals. O’Connell was taken 135th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders, the last player chosen in the fourth round.
In the fifth round, tight end Payne Durham was chosen 171st overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
All three contributed to a Purdue offense that averaged 399.8 yards per game in 2022.
Jones was a dynamic addition to the Boilermakers after he transferred from Iowa before the 2022 season.
Jones led all of Division I with a whopping 110 catches, which he converted for 1,361 yards and 12 touchdowns. His reception total and his yards were both Purdue single-season records.
Purdue was Jones’ third college football program. He played for two seasons at Iowa and one at Buffalo, and while he was always adept at punt and kick returns for the Hawkeyes, nothing in his Iowa career hinted at Jones’ haul of catches for Purdue. Jones finished as a first-team All-Big Ten selection.
O’Connell threw for 3,490 yards and 22 touchdowns in 12 games for Purdue in 2022. In his four-year Purdue career, O’Connell threw for 9,219 yards with 65 touchdowns and completed 66.7% of his passes.
A traditional drop-back quarterback, one of O’Connell’s biggest strengths is his willingness to stay cool in the pocket to complete his passes. O’Connell was second-team All-Big Ten.
Durham was an important target in his own right for O’Connell, catching 57 passes for 564 yards and eight touchdowns.
Durham was one of four Boilermakers to have at least 50 catches. Besides Jones, wide receiver TJ Sheffield and running back Kobe Lewis both had 50 receptions on the dot.
Purdue picks weren’t confined to the offensive side of the ball. In the seventh round, cornerback Cory Trice Jr. was taken 241st overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Trice finally gained full health in 2022 after an injury-plagued first four seasons in West Lafayette, and the 6-foot-3 Trice was a physical presence at the corner spot. He had two interceptions for the Boilermakers in 2022.
In the compensatory pick phase, linebacker Jalen Graham was chosen 255th overall by the San Francisco 49ers.
Graham was second on the Boilermakers in tackles with 52. He added a sack and an interception. He started 35 of the 36 games
The quintet of Boilermakers represented the only NFL Draft picks for the state’s pair of Big Ten schools. Indiana was shut out of the draft entirely, the first time since 2013 no Hoosier was chosen.
Outside of the Big Ten, Ball State cornerback Nic Jones was chosen 250th overall by the San Francisco 49ers as a compensatory pick after the seventh round.
Jones had a pair of interceptions for the Cardinals in 2022 and was a second-team All-Mid-American Conference selection. He is the first player drafted from Ball State since Danny Pinter was chosen in the 2020 draft.
After the draft was over, several state-based players signed free-agent deals. Former Indiana linebacker Cam Jones and former Purdue cornerback Reese Taylor signed with Kansas City. Former Indiana safety Devon Matthews signed with Denver, and former Indiana cornerback Jaylin Williams signed with Minnesota.