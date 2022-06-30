The winds of college sports realignment could soon blow again.
According to Jon Wilner of The Mercury News, Southern California and UCLA could depart the Pac-12 for the Big Ten by 2024. Reports have since been confirmed by USA Today, The Athletic and the Los Angeles Times, among other outlets.
“Source: USC and UCLA are planning to leave for the Big Ten as early as 2024. Move *has not been finalized* at the highest levels of power,” Wilner tweeted Thursday afternoon.
The expansion would mark the first since 2014 for the Big Ten, when it plucked Maryland and Rutgers from the ACC and the Big East, respectively. And it would increase the Big Ten’s number of teams to 16, along with two associate members.
Nebraska currently stands as the Big Ten’s Westernmost university.
Last August, commissioners from the Pac-12 (George Kliavkoff), the ACC (Jim Phillips) and the Big Ten (Kevin Warren) announced the Alliance, a collaborative effort for scheduling along with a collective voice in the NCAA landscape. The move came not long after the SEC added Texas and Oklahoma, which are expected to join the SEC in 2025.
The additions would transform the Big Ten into a national conference, stretching from East coast teams Maryland and Rutgers to the Pacific coast. It would also secure the lucrative Los Angeles television market to the Big Ten Network and its other television partners. The market reaches more than 5 million views and ranks second in the country, behind the New York television market.
On the field, UCLA and USC are two of the most tradition-rich brands in college athletes. USC plays 21 varsity sports and has won 131 team national championships, including 11 in football. UCLA, meanwhile, has won 119 team national championships, including 11 in men’s basketball.