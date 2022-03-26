PHILADELPHIA – This city loves an underdog.
Philly has erected a statue to fictional boxing champion Rocky Balboa and turned flesh-and-bone NFL phenom Vince Papale into a mythic figure.
So perhaps there’s no better setting for the NCAA Tournament’s ultimate Cinderella story to play out than here.
On Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center, Saint Peter’s (22-11) will become the first No. 15 seed ever to play in a regional final. And if the uncanny Peacocks can pull off one more upset against eighth-seeded North Carolina (27-9) – the lowest-seeded team they’ve faced in the postseason so far – they’ll play next week on the game’s biggest stage at the Final Four in New Orleans.
It’s the stuff of Hollywood’s imagination and the kind of story Philadelphia can’t resist. Fitting since Saint Peter’s is based in Jersey City, New Jersey, about 90 miles from the City of Brotherly Love.
“It’s unthinkable, unreal,” forward KC Ndefo said of his team’s remarkable run. “Just to do this, make history for this program, putting Jersey City on the map, doing this for our fans and our family is just an unthinkable thing to do.”
There’s a natural inclination to romanticize this team, to ascribe its unexpected success to some sort of magic and to talk about the Peacocks in fantastical terms.
But their success is very real.
Saint Peter’s is ranked 24th in defensive efficiency according to Ken Pomeroy’s respected ratings. That’s fourth among the eight teams remaining in the tournament at the start of the day Saturday – one spot ahead of No. 2 seed Villanova and two spots behind Kansas, the lone No. 1 seed to make the regional finals.
The Peacocks outlasted second-seeded Kentucky in overtime and outplayed third-seeded Purdue after breaking a tie in the final 2:30. In between, they held off a rally from a Murray State team that had won 21 consecutive games.
There’s no smoke and mirrors here. Saint Peter’s – which now owns the nation’s longest winning streak at 10 straight – is getting it done with grit, determination and a healthy helping of good-old fashioned defense.
“Saint Peter’s has beaten two opponents in the NCAA Tournament – Purdue and Kentucky – that beat us (during the regular season),” North Carolina coach Hubert Davis said. “They have our full attention, and rightfully so. They’re a terrific basketball team. They’re playing extremely well. And they have embodied the personality of their coach, and they have a passion and a hope and a desire that has put them in this position.”
That coach – former Seton Hall star Shaheen Holloway – has become a national celebrity over the past two weeks. A tough-talking product of the New York-New Jersey area, he demands a lot from his players. And they deeply respect him in return.
As Holloway was doing his postgame interview on the court after the 67-64 win against Purdue on Friday night, his players kept popping in to interrupt the proceedings. They all take pride in sharing this moment together, and – as Davis said – they’ve taken on the personality of their uncompromising leader.
“These guys really play with their chip on their shoulder,” Holloway said. “And some of these guys that were sitting up here just now (on the pregame interview podium) feel like they belong at schools like that (North Carolina). So this is their opportunity to kind of showcase their talent and show what they can do.
“I just think that we’re just playing at a different level right now, being connected. No one is worried about who’s getting the shot. No one is worried about who’s getting to shine. No one is worried about this or that. They’re just happy for each other, playing hard and just kind of figuring it out.”
That doesn’t things can’t become a little surreal at times.
NBC’s streaming platform – Peacock – adopted the team after the first-round upset against Kentucky and helped bring the cheerleaders to the second-round game in Indianapolis after budget constraints kept them home for the opener.
In Philly, Peacock paid for a digital billboard ad just outside the arena that reads “Strut up, Peacocks” and features the school’s logo and blue-and-white color scheme.
Guard Doug Edert – a breakout tournament star as much his 1970’s TV cop mustache as for his sharpshooting – signed a name, image and likeness deal last week with Buffalo Wild Wings.
But, at heart, the team remains grounded to its roots. Hard work and determination brought it this far, and no distractions are going to change that approach.
“We’re going to keep fighting the entire game,” guard Daryl Banks III said. “We’re going to get after (North Carolina). We’re just going to fight. We’re going to get after them. We’re going to do what we do. We’re going to play Saint Peter’s basketball. And (the rest) should take care of itself.”
Try as one might, it’s hard not to return to the feel-good movie feel of it all.
Prior to last week, Saint Peter’s had never won an NCAA Tournament game. And no team from its Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference had won in the big dance for 13 years.
There was no reason to believe this team was about to break those streaks. But that’s what makes March Madness so compelling.
Every year brings a new Cinderella story to the forefront. Few – if any – can match this one for sheer improbability.
“I’ll say it, man. It’s a dream,” Holloway said. “I don’t want to wake up, and these guys don’t want to wake up. We want to continue living in this dream that we’re in right now.”