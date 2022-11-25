With the stroke of one upset at Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium on Friday, Purdue’s stakes in the Old Oaken Bucket Game at Indiana went from muddy to crystal clear.
Entering Friday’s action, Purdue was still alive for a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game. However, odds were stacked against the Boilermakers. Purdue needed Iowa to lose to visiting Nebraska, an unlikely prospect given the Cornhuskers’ three wins, to stay alive.
Purdue's prayers were answered, however, when the Huskers shocked the Hawkeyes in a 24-17 win.
Purdue went from a wing-and-a-prayer to being in the driver’s seat for the Big Ten West Division spot in the Big Ten Championship Game.
The Old Oaken Bucket Game, which kicks off at 3:30 p.m. at Indiana's Memorial Stadium, will have the highest stakes since Purdue clinched a Rose Bowl berth against Indiana in the 2000 regular season finale.
If the Boilermakers defeat the Hoosiers, they’re headed to Indianapolis on Dec. 3 for a showdown against the winner of Saturday’s Ohio State-Michigan game. The Buckeyes or Wolverines will represent the Big Ten East Division.
If Purdue loses, it's out of Big Ten title game contention. In the event of a Purdue loss, either Illinois would take the spot if the Fighting Illini defeat Northwestern, or, Iowa would back in to the Big Ten Championship Game if both the Boilermakers and Illini lose.
Long before the dramatics in Iowa City, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm was left to ponder the what ifs … something football coaches loathe to do.
So Brohm dodged the what-if questions about Big Ten title game possibilities and spoke to what the Bucket Game is usually about – getting one over on your rival.
“We’ve got a big one ahead of us and a rivalry game that means a lot, so we’ve got to just focus on them,” said Brohm during his weekly press conference.
Rivalry game, yes, but the Boilermakers need to demonstrate they can take care of business when their fate is in their hands.
Purdue (7-4, 5-3) has had chances to control its fate, right from the start of the season, but has found doing so to a bit of a greasy prospect.
Purdue lost 35-31 to Penn State in Week 1, failing to put the Nittany Lions away after leading late in the fourth quarter.
Purdue was 4-2 in mid-October and in control of its Big Ten West fate until it fell 35-24 in a listless loss at Wisconsin, after the Badgers had just fired their head coach. That was followed by a 24-3 home loss to Iowa that took Purdue’s fate out of its hands.
Now the Boilermakers have regained control. Purdue has won two straight games since the Iowa loss, including a crucial victory at No. 21 Illinois that now looms large as Purdue wins a tiebreaker over the Illini.
Certainly, Purdue’s offense will be a big test for an Indiana defense rated last in the Big Ten. Senior quarterback Aidan O’Connell is fifth nationally with 27 completions per game. He’s second in the Big Ten at 2,834 passing yards.
Wide receiver Charlie Jones will test the Hoosiers’ secondary. He’s sixth nationally with 1,056 receiving yards.
“(O’Connell) is one of the best quarterbacks in the country. So when you have that, you've got a chance to be really, really good,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said. “You've got a receiver who's got 93 catches, over a thousand yards. He's impressive.”
Purdue’s offense will be stung by the absence of center Gus Hartwig, who has started every previous game.
For Indiana, the Bucket Game stakes are to carry the momentum the Hoosiers (4-7, 2-6) gained from a 39-31 overtime road win over Michigan State into the offseason.
“Every year this game has tremendous value, and the stakes are very, very high. It's elevated because of the season we've had,” Allen said.
“And for us to continue the momentum we were able to generate last week and have one of the greatest comebacks we've had in our program in a long time -- first time winning in back-to-back games in East Lansing in 53 years, that's history that doesn't happen all that often,” Allen added.
Indiana’s search for a quarterback it can build on may have finally hit paydirt as Dexter Williams II has been effective since he debuted against Penn State on Nov. 5. Allen said Wednesday that Williams will start against Purdue.
Williams has done most of his damage with his legs. He’s averaged 4.3 yards per carry and rushed for 86 yards against Michigan State, a game in which Williams only attempted seven passes and completed just two.
Brohm knows Purdue’s defense – which allowed 30 or more points in four of its first eight games but has not allowed more than 24 points in its last three contests – will need to continue its improvement.
“If you watch Indiana’s last game, they had some runs from their quarterback and some reads out of certain sets, and it was effective,” Brohm explained.
“It started to get stale and then they spread the field. They did it in a different way, and they hit on some other big runs. They have multiple ways to run the quarterback,” Brohm continued. “We have to have a wide variety of calls ready against the different personnel sets they have. That’s going to be the challenge for us. We have to have a plan for those different scenarios.”
Due to the pandemic, this is the first time Purdue has played at Memorial Stadium since 2018. The game was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 cases on both teams.
While Purdue’s stakes couldn’t be higher, the bowl-eligible Hoosiers want to put themselves in a spot to be in that conversation in 2023.
“You want to see your team progress, the guys that you have coming back finish on a strong note and see where they got to,” Allen said. “(With a win) you have a launching pad to take it to another level in the offseason.”