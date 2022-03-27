PHILADELPHIA – North Carolina doesn’t believe in fairy tales.
Behind huge games from their two big men – Armando Bacot and Brady Manek – the Tar Heels ended Saint Peter’s historic Cinderella run with a dominant 69-49 victory in the East Regional final Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center.
North Carolina’s victory gives an NCAA Tournament filled with madness one of the most royal Final Fours imaginable. The eighth-seeded Tar Heels – the closest thing remaining to an underdog in the field – will join No. 1 seed Kansas and No. 2 seeds Duke and Villanova for the national semifinals in New Orleans.
The quarter has a combined 61 Final Four appearances. North Carolina leads the way with a record 21 trips to college basketball’s final weekend.
“We just wanted to play North Carolina basketball,” senior forward Leaky Black said. “They hang their hat on punching teams in the mouth, being the underdog, that kind of thing. We just had to let them know it wasn’t going to happen tonight.”
The end came swiftly and decisively for the Peacocks (22-13), who fell behind 9-0 at the outset and trailed by double digits for the first time at 17-7 after Manek scored with 10:57 remaining in the first half.
That was part of a 15-2 run capped by a 3-pointer from Caleb Love with 6:53 left in the half. At that point, the Tar Heels (29-9) led 27-9 and the competitive portion of the evening was over.
Bacot – a 6-foot-10 junior – was dominant on the interior. He finished with 20 points, 22 rebounds – including eight on the offensive end – and two blocked shots.
And Manek was nearly as effective. The 6-foot-9 transfer from Oklahoma added 19 points and eight boards while shooting 4-of-6 from 3-point range.
“It’s unbelievable,” Manek said. “I actually just got done talking with Ms. (Leslie) Davis about how a kid from Okalahoma ends up in North Carolina and somehow has a fifth year (of eligibility). That’s unbelievable. It’s been an unbelievable story so far. It’s not over yet.”
After never trailing by more than six points in three NCAA Tournament upset wins, 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s never found a rhythm against the Tar Heels.
The Peacocks missed their first six attempts from the floor to start each half and shot just 30% (18-of-60) overall and 4-of-16 from 3-point range.
To add to their woes, the underdogs got into early foul trouble in the second half and sent North Carolina to the free-throw line 21 times overall.
That added to an inability to find a flow and make a rally.
“Well, I feel like we came out a little slow,” Saint Peter’s forward KC Ndefo said. “Our defensive intensity wasn’t up to par today. But like coach (Shaheen Holloway) said, we give a lot of credit to them. They’re a talented team, but today was on us.”
Fousseyni Drame led Saint Peter’s with 12 points off the bench, and Ndefo finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and six blocked shots.
But the day clearly belonged to North Carolina.
The Tar Heels effectively beat Saint Peter’s swarming defense with outstanding ball movement. They finished with 15 assists on 25 field goals and got 14 offensive rebounds that led to 14 second-chance points.
Much of the work on the offensive glass came from Bacot, who was named the East Regional’s most outstanding player.
“We never wanted to look past Saint Peter’s because they’ve been a great team, and they beat two teams that beat us,” Bacot said. “But towards the end, once I realized we were going to the Final Four, it started to sink in and definitely started to get emotional. (For) me and all the players – and the coaches, too – because we battled through so much this year. And just to have the fight and adversity just to get through all this, it was special.”
Caleb Love added 14 points as the third North Carolina scorer in double figures, Black led the team with five assists and RJ Davis added four steals.
After eliminating the first No. 15 seed ever to reach the Elite Eight, the Tar Heels move onto an historic matchup against arch rival Duke.
The Atlantic Coast Conference schools have never met before in the NCAA Tournament, and North Carolina now has the opportunity to end Mike Krzyzewski’s career. The 75-year-old Duke coach – who will make his 13th Final Four appearance – has announced he will retire at the end of this tournament run.
“I haven’t thought about it at all,” Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis said. “The only thing on my mind is celebrating with the rest of the players on what just happened today. Next week will be next week, and we’ll deal with that next week.”
The loss for Saint Peter’s marked the end of postseason march that captivated the nation. Victories against No. 2 seed Kentucky, No. 7 Murray State and No. 3 Purdue in the first three rounds proved the Peacocks belonged on the big stage.
But they never found any footing against North Carolina.
After the final buzzer sounded and the Tar Heels prepared to dance under the confetti and cut down the nets, the Peacocks left the court to one final standing ovation from the large group of fans who made the 90-minute drive from Jersey City, New Jersey.
“We expected to win this game,” junior guard Daryl Banks III said. “It didn’t go our way, though. But coach preached we should keep our head high because what we did is something that no one’s ever done before. So we’re going to walk out of here with our head high.”