KENT, Ohio -- Adam Tellier's grand slam in the top of the ninth inning lifted the Ball State baseball team to its first Mid-American Conference Tournament championship in 17 years Saturday.
The Cardinals outlasted Kent State 12-9 at Schoonover Stadium to win their first MAC tourney crown since May 27, 2006. Saturday's title came on the same date, against the same opponent and on the same field.
With two outs in the top of the ninth, Justin Conant doubled to left field. Ryan Peltier followed with a four-pitch walk. Decker Scheffler drew a five-pitch walk to load the bases. Tellier had a 1-1 count against the nation’s save leader in Mitchell Scott. Tellier crushed the third pitch over the left field wall to erase a 9-8 deficit.
Ball State won its second MAC Tournament title in program history and will return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since its last conference championship win against Kent State.
Peltier led off the game with a six-pitch walk. Scheffler followed with a single to right field and an error by the right fielder allowed Peltier to score from first. Tellier dropped down a sac bunt to third and moved Scheffler to third on the play. Hunter Dobbins drew a four-pitch walk to give the Cardinals runners on the corners with one out. Jalen Martinez grounded out to first base but drove in Scheffler from third. BSU took a 2-0 lead into the home half of the first.
The Golden Flashes answered with a run on one hit and cut the deficit to 2-1 after one inning.
Dobbins drew his second walk of the game to get things started in the top of the third. He advanced to second on a wild pitch. Martinez singled and moved Dobbins to third. Bevis launched a three-run homer over the left-center wall. The Cardinals extended their lead to 5-1.
Kent State was able to score a run in the bottom of the third on one hit and made the score 5-2 after three innings in the books.
Peltier led off the top of the fourth with a single through the pitcher’s legs. He advanced to second on a wild pitch and moved into scoring position. Scheffler singled up the middle and scored Peltier from second. Tellier reached on a fielder’s choice as Scheffler was out at second. Dobbins notched a single through the right side and moved Tellier to third. Martinez reached on a fielder’s choice and plated Tellier from third. The Cardinals extended their lead to 7-2 in the top of the fifth.
Flood led off the top of the fifth with a solo blast to left-center and gave the Cardinals an 8-2 lead as the game headed to the bottom of the fifth.
The Golden Flashes produced a five-run inning in the bottom of the seventh on six hits. Kent cut the deficit to 8-7. Kent State took its first lead on a two-run homer by Justin Miknis, which made the score 9-8, as the game headed to the ninth inning.
Jacob Hartlaub closed out the game for the Cardinals.
Ty Weatherly got the start on the mound for the Cardinals and went six innings. He gave up three runs, two earned, on four hits. He struck out one batter. Sam Klein went 1/3 of an inning and surrendered four earned runs on four hits. Ryan Brown faced two batters. Hartlaub picked up the win in 2 2/3 innings of relief. He surrendered two earned runs on three hits. He struck out three batters and moved to 4-2 on the year.
Ben Cruikshank started on the hill for Kent State. He went two innings and gave up five runs, four earned. He struck out one batter. Peyton Cariaco went 2 2/3 innings in relief. He gave up three earned runs on four hits. He added one strikeout. Calvin Bickerstaff went 1 1/3 inning with three strikeouts. Ciaran Caughey tossed a scoreless inning with one strikeout. Scott got the loss and fell to 2-2. He gave up four earned runs on four hits and had one strikeout. Jaden Varner closed the game with 1/3 of an inning.
Tellier was named the MAC Tournament MVP. He was joined by Peltier, Scheffler, and Trennor O’Donnell on the All-Tournament Team.
The Cardinals punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament and will find out where they are headed Monday at noon for the NCAA Baseball Selection Show on ESPN2.