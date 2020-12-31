BLOOMINGTON – Indiana sophomore cornerback Tiawan Mullen has already achieved notable honors throughout his college football career.
On Wednesday, Mullen became the first IU cornerback in history to earn first-team All-America honors, being selected to the first team by the Football Writers Association of America. He’s also garnered All-Big Ten selections in each of his first two seasons.
But Mullen has his sights set on an even bigger goal, the Thorpe Award, given to the best defensive back in college football. It won’t happen this season, but it could in 2021, if Mullen continues his upward progression.
“There is always more out there like the Jim Thorpe Award or being an All-American again next year,” Mullen said.
This year’s finalists for the Jim Thorpe Award include UCF safety Richie Grant, TCU safety Trevon Moehrig and Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II. In Saturday’s Outback Bowl in Tampa, Florida, against Ole Miss (12:30 p.m. ABC), Mullen could add to his season totals that include three interceptions, 3.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss. The 5-foot-10, 176-pound Mullen leads all Big Ten defensive backs in both sacks and tackles for loss. Earlier this season, IU quarterback Michael Penix Jr. described Mullen as “a little guy who plays big.”
“I am going to just keep pushing and playing for the team,” Mullen said. “I do not play for self-accolades, and things will fall into place. I did not look to become an All-American. It just came as I kept working and helping the team out.”
Indiana cornerbacks coach Brandon Shelby said Mullen is deserving of being the first IU cornerback to earn first-team All-American honors, based on his humility and drive to succeed.
“The committee saw a guy that does so many different things, even on special teams,” Shelby said. “When you add all of that together, to me, that equals an All-American. He has talked about the Jim Thorpe Award. I think that when the committee looks at it, when you look at the whole body of his statistics and what he has done, I think that he needs to be in that conversation. I know that he will keep working hard, and hopefully one day he can accomplish that goal.”
SECOND START
After leading IU to a road win over Wisconsin with 130 yards and two TDs on Dec. 5, Indiana sophomore quarterback Jack Tuttle is gearing for his second career start.
Tuttle is vying to become the first IU quarterback since Trent Green in 1991 to win a bowl game.
“That Wisconsin game helped me improve so much, and I gained so much confidence,” Tuttle said. “It is not about this being my first start or getting my feet wet. It is just about playing football now. It is about improving from that game and prepping for Ole Miss. We just get to go play football.”
Tuttle spent time during IU’s COVID-19 layoff earlier this month throwing to receivers in an effort to maintain timing and stay sharp.
“Guys were kind of filtering in, kept coming back from COVID,” Tuttle said. “Throwing before, after practice, on the weekends, whenever we really had free time. There’s not really school right now so, no Kelley (Business School), no tests for anybody, so we’re all just football, football, football.”
BACK TO TAMPA
IU arrived in Tampa on Thursday and held a practice at an area field. It was a homecoming for 10 players from the Tampa area, including junior linebacker Micah McFadden, who expects about 40 to 45 family members and friends at Saturday’s game at Raymond James Stadium.
IU coach Tom Allen also has Tampa ties – as a former high school football coach at Temple Heights and Armwood from 1992-96 and as a defensive coordinator at USF in 2015.
Asked for a favorite Tampa memory, Allen responded: “Going way back to Temple Heights, being able to make the playoffs for the first time in 17 years there, a place that had just had little history, getting players to buy in, and then go to Armwood and make the playoffs for the first time in the program’s history, to be part of both of those and then you go to South Florida and be a part of that turnaround season there with Coach (Willie) Taggart and kind of culminate that massive win against Temple, they were ranked 25th in the country, at Ray-Jay when we beat them. The place was rocking. It was awesome. So just to be part of those turnarounds and see the belief grow and be built, that’s kind of where it started for me.”
