BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, Purdue forward Trevion Williams and Purdue guard Jaden Ivey were three of 76 players invited to the NBA Draft Combine next week in Chicago.
Jackson-Davis, who is working out in Los Angeles, has entered his name in the NBA draft while retaining his eligibility, giving him the option to return to IU for his senior season before June 1. He earned All-Big Ten second team honors and All-Big Ten defensive honors last season -- averaging 18.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks.
Currently, Jackson-Davis is forecast as a borderline first- to second-round pick. NBADraft.net projects Jackson-Davis to go early in the second round (33rd overall) to the Toronto Raptors. At 6-foot-9, 245 pounds, the left-handed Jackson-Davis is trying to show teams perimeter skills that can complement his back-to-the-basket game.
Ivey, a 6-4, 200-pound first-team All-Big Ten standout, is projected as a potential lottery pick, as high as the top overall pick to the Houston Rockets, per NBADraft.net. He averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists with 33 steals in 36 games, earning consensus All-American honors during the 2021-22 season.
If Ivey gets picked in the lottery, he would be the first Purdue lottery pick since Glenn Robinson went No. 1 overall to the Milwaukee Bucks in 1994.
The 6-10, 255-pound Williams finished his Purdue career with 1,410 points, 905 rebounds and 238 assists, becoming the first Purdue player to score at least 1,400 points with 900 rebounds and 200 assists. He’s projected as a mid-to-late second-round pick.
Combine workouts will take place May 18-20. During the week, players will conduct interviews with NBA teams, participate in five-on-five games, and go through shooting, strength and agility drills.